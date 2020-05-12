15 minutes. New York State is investigating a hundred cases of minors with an inflammatory disease possibly related to COVID-19.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his daily update on COVID-19, reported that the contagion curve continues “downward” ahead of the economic reopening that will begin this Friday in some northern regions of the state.

However, he spoke about the “worrying” problem of this childhood disease “that seems to be created by the virus and that can affect the heart.”

He added that the ages of the sick reach up to 21 years, but more than half are concentrated in a range between 5 and 14 years, while the deceased were 5, 7 and 18 years old.

The symptoms are similar to those of Kawasaki disease or toxic shock syndrome. Given this, Cuomo stressed that children do not have respiratory symptoms, but others such as fever, rash and abdominal pain.

Curve descent

The governor also noted that hospitalizations continue to drop and the overall data points to a “decline” in the curve. In total, 27,169 people have died in New York, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Furthermore, it revealed that the infection rate of nurses and emergency workers is “lower than that of the general population” despite directly dealing with positive cases of COVID-19.

“Do you think a nurse or a doctor is wearing space suits? No, they are wearing surgical masks and N95. Many are wearing a front viewfinder. Precautions work, if they do it in an emergency room they will do it for the rest (…). They will see a reopening and an infection rate that does not increase dramatically. But it’s up to you“added.

Reopening

The main epidemiologist of the US Government, Anthony Fauci, appeared before the Senate on the situation of the pandemic.

“If the recommendations of the authorities are not followed, there is a real risk of causing a regrowth“Fauci said at a press conference.

“We now have a better curve than that of other states and certainly that of the United States as a whole.yes we are going to reopen but we still have to be smart“added Cuomo, who asked to” learn from the mistakes “of China, South Korea and Germany.

In this sense, he pointed out that if the New York companies “open too soon”, before entering the phase that allows it, the health authorities of each municipality will be in charge of “applying the rules” and conditions of the reopening.

On the other hand, Cuomo returned to claim the federal government 61,000 million in funds for schools, local administrations and hospitals.

He assured that the Democratic and Republican governors are “working together” and Washington should “listen” instead of “raising taxes”, as has happened in New York.