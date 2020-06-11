Some chimpanzees were found to have a bone in the heart, which could be vital in controlling their health and conservation.

The rare heart bone, discovered in some chimpanzees, could be a sign of heart disease, and might even be present in some humans, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of Nottingham detected the bone, the ‘os cordis’, which is only millimeters long, in micro-CT scans of chimpanzee hearts.

Wild chimpanzees are endangered, and cardiovascular disease is very common in this species. Understanding their hearts is vital to making medical advances and managing their health and preservation.

The small bones of the heart ‘ye cordis ’, were more likely to be present in chimpanzees with idiopathic myocardial fibrosis, a type of heart disease found in chimpanzees and humans.

Likewise, myocardial fibrosis is the most common type of heart disease in chimpanzees and has been associated with the onset of cardiac arrhythmias and sudden death.

“The discovery of a new bone in a new species is a rare event, especially in chimpanzees that have an anatomy so similar to that of people. It raises the question of whether some people might also have a be cordial“Said lead author Dr. Catrin Rutland of the University.

The study shows that cartilage was present in addition to bone, giving an idea of ​​the mechanisms through which bone growth began. Credit: Catrin Rutland

The finding was made possible by various techniques, including an advanced imaging method called a microcomputer tomography. This allowed the hearts to be scanned at much higher magnifications than standard hospital or veterinary CT scans.

“Finding ways to help chimpanzees with heart disease is essential. Understanding what is happening to your hearts helps us control your health »said Dr. Sophie Moittié of the University.

Is this unique to chimpanzees?

The heart bone is present in many cattle (beef, cattle, and buffalo), and is often quite large, even butchers remove it a bit so that the meat can be used for soups.

On the other hand, sheep, otters, dogs and camels come to have this heart bone. Sometimes he be cordial It is present in most animals of one species, but in other cases it is associated with heart disease.

Finally, it’s unclear exactly what role bone plays in chimpanzees, but the team believes that the cartilage next to the bone may provide some clues.

Experts believe that bone can support essential heart valves, develop due to heart disease, or even disrupt the electrical system that controls the heart.

The study was published in Scientific Reports.

Alternatively, it can support heart valves or disrupt the organ’s electrical system. Credit: Catrin Rutland

It also reads:

DO THE BONES REALLY HURT WHEN IT RAINS?

GOLD BUTTON: THE FROG WITH FLUORESCENT BONES

DISCOVER A CIRCULATORY SYSTEM IN THE BONES