The name of Myron Rolle can’t say much to fans of the NFL. But what if they were told that former stars Keyshawn Johnson, Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson and Antrel Rolle they have a medical cousin who is struggling to contain the Covid-19would they turn to see it?

At least, it would be flashy.

That is the case of Myron Rolle, a player with a discreet step in the NFL, and that after retirement he became a doctor who is now fighting to contain the pandemic of Covid-19, at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“Our neurosurgery floor has been transformed into a floor full of Covid-19 patients,” he recently told ESPN. “It’s hectic, that’s for sure.”

Myron Rolle He was an outstanding safety in his university days with the Seminoles of Florida State. However, after completing his junior year in college and when he was projected to be a first-round recruit, he skipped his senior year to accept a scholarship at Oxford, to become a neurosurgeon.

After completing his one-year scholarship at the prestigious college, he enrolled in NFL Draft. In 2010, he was selected until the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans, with whom he was never able to debut in the regular season.

Myron retired in 2013, the year he enrolled in medical school to pursue his dream of being a brain surgeon. He has been working at Massachusetts General Hospital for a while, but now he helps try to heal the growing number of patients with coronavirus.

“Soccer has never abandoned me,” he mentioned to the same network. “I still get up in the morning and think of the operating room as a game, as if it were show time, we have to act. I have to do what I have to do because people count on us right now “

And he adds: “This is our time to help very sick people. So that motivation continues to lift me every day.”

