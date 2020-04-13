Myrkur – Folkesange

Myrkur’s third album and third change of style, from the first “M” where he approached the new Black Metal, to the second “Maredidt” with a strong influence of folk but with an approach to the darkness of Gothic, something that increased live, as we could see in the 2018 edition of Download Madrid, and now with a new twist undertaking a Lp of Scandinavian folk, with a predominance of the string, with traditional instruments such as tagelharpa or nickelharpa, added to guitars, pianos, percussion and voice of “mezzo” of its authentic leader; the Danish Amalie Bruun, true “alma mater” of this unclassifiable project.

“Folkesange” begins with “ELLA”, thirty seconds almost “a cappella” to continue with a string passage with some percussion and a chorus ending. A beautiful initial theme. “FAGER SOM EN ROS” is less intimate than the previous one and more in line with the popular song, with good string notes in the instrumental part. “LEAVES OF YGGDRASIL” is a quiet song that highlights the ancient harp and soft female voices as a “whispering” chorus, with a tuned and melodious Bruun. “RAMUND” has few instruments so as not to detract from the characteristic mezzo-soprano tone, following the tone of the rich Nordic songbook. “TOR I HELHEIM” begins with one of those high pitched “house brand” (although it is the only one in “Folkesange”) that permeates a beginning that goes to piano, more string, both plucked and torn, and a suggestive vocal part . More than seven minutes (the longest on the album) lyrics that invite reflection. “SVEA” is almost an instrumental that transports us to the beautiful mountains on the cover of “Folkesange”, with that innocent girl picking flowers, suggested by the timbre of Amalie Bruun and a female choir. “HARPENS KRAFT” starts with a double women’s choir and what looks like a Spanish guitar (surely some reader will be able to find out what its exact name is). Some other instrument joins but evokes us to those traditional children’s songs sung with friends in front of a bonfire in the forest when we were younger, they did those things and everything was simpler and simpler. Maybe not better but it is easier. “GAMMELKÄRING” is announced with a flock of birds. Another cut that plays between the innocent and the dark. Light and shadow. Murillo and Caravaggio. “HOUSE CARPENTER” offers guitar and percussion in a more lively rhythm in another of those “popular tunes” (also known as “The daemon lover”), in this case Scottish, versioned, among others, in the sixties by people of importance Joan Baez or Bob Dylan, or later by Pete Seeger or Paul Simon. “REIAR” transits with piano, solo voice, chorus and string (in this order) merging into an effective mix. As painful and human as the “Stabat mater” in sacred music. “GUDERNES VILJE” continues with the ambient tone, and almost ethereal. Pleasant listening that leaves us near the top of “Folkesange”, in one of the best compositions of this work to crown with “VINTER”, a not obvious outcome since the chorus reminds us of those that sound on Danny’s soundtracks Elfman and music to the French romanticism of Debussy or Ravel.

“Folkesange” is risky in its proposal, but it shows how folk close to the North Sea or to northern lands in this “old Europe” have more and more popularity, even in these lands of the sunny south, at first so distant and foreign but winning adepts, even opening a festival of some importance such as the extinct and ephemeral “Rock the Coast”. I curse myself that this new wave “Viking” drinks enough of the success of the television series although, it is true, that I have known people who practiced “paganism” since time immemorial. Descendants of the Ragnar Lothbrock, with whom they share an imposing physical presence, long hair and, as in Nietzsche, exaltation of strength against Christianity, which offers weakness almost as a virtue.

