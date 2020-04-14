Myrka Dellanos She is one of the presenters on Telemundo who has been most prominent in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The journalist has been in charge of “Red Hot” while Maria Celeste Arrarás makes links from home.

For one of her recent appearances, Myrka made herself look divine and fashionable in a rosita outfit. The famous took the opportunity to share the image of her outfit as well as a few words about how it feels to cover this global crisis.

“Every day we bring you the latest reports on the Coronavirus, there are stories that break the heartDellanos wrote. “This time, we not only report but together we are living the same drama. I am praying for you all every day. Please pray for me. Together we will get through this“

.