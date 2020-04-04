The television presenter’s daughter knows how to defend herself from ugly insults

Myrka Dellanos She is a television personality who stands out for her work doing journalism. His daughter Alexa Dellanos It has excelled in recent years for its beauty and exotic travel to various parts of the world. They both have a huge following who treasure and love them in everything they do.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Myrka has gone out to work on Telemundo programs such as “Al Rojo Vivo” and “Un Nuevo Día”, something that has her daughter worried. In a recent post, Alexa congratulated her mom for being professional and “risking her life” to break the news.

Within the publication there was a comment that was rather an offense for Alexa.

“Well, I should learn from mom. She works and is not teaching everything online like a prost … “, she wrote.

This message was caught by the Instagram model who did not hesitate to defend herself from the serious insult.

“I work a lot, just like my mom, beautiful,” replied Alexa classily and without offending.

