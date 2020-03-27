Myrka Dellanos He has been in “Red Hot”This week covering the coronavirus pandemic. The television presenter is supplying her partner Maria Celeste Arrarás which is in quarantine. The latter had contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolated as a precaution.

After an extensive week in front of the newscast, Dellanos shared a photo on Instagram where she was very flirtatious. As in the old days of “First Impact”, Myrka left her legs exposed under the table from where she performs the program. The famous one had a yellow blouse that gave a glorious contrast to the set where the color red predominates.

“This is how we ended this week. Thank God we are here. Valuing all the blessings that we used to take lightly ”, he wrote on the social network.

We recommend you

.