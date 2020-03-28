Myrka Dellanos.

Photo:

Telemundo / A New Day

Myrka Dellanos She has returned to television and with it her sense of fashion, which has made her fans appreciate her beauty again and this time through the screens of Telemundo with Al Rojo Vivo.

Among the outfits she wore this week during the program, the mocha leather jumpsuit can be highlighted. The piece again suits his figure well, since it highlights the smallness of his waist.

Alexa Dellanos reappears without underwear

Another success of her presentation is her long copper-colored hair with golden sparkles, which makes her look younger. The journalist is 54 years old, but like Jennifer López (50), the mom of Alexa Dellanos does not seem to grow old.

The television host has become the presenter of the program Al Rojo Vivo, until further notice, due to the absence of her star María Celeste Arrarás, who is quarantined due to possible contact with a person infected with the coronavirus. However, the journalist remains active working from home, sharing the screen of her program with Myrka Dellanos; On the other hand, it is known that Arrarás does not present any symptom related to the coronavirus, but social solidarity calls for isolation to rule out any contagion.

Bad Bunny transforms into a woman and is now “alone”

Kylie Jenner’s friend forgets the bra and shows it all in a see-through jumpsuit

Ximena Duque shows her entire anatomy in a yellow bikini and even Bárbara Bermudo reacts

.