Myrka Dellanos destroyed, ask to pray for her | Instagram

Myrka Dellanos has demonstrated her professionalism by continuing to work in these times of health alert in the United States and the rest of the world. The communicator has shared that she is devastated and asks for prayers for her.

The mother of the also beautiful Alexa Dellanos has shared a photo on Instagram where she looks really beautiful in a pink tailor suit, but in addition to her beauty, what touches the heart is her message.

Dellanos pointed out that they keep communicating about the coronavirus and that the stories tear his heart since they not only communicate but live the situation with the rest of the people.

Friends- Every day we bring you the latest reports on the Coronavirus, there are stories that break your heart. This time, we not only report but together we are living the same drama, he wrote in his message.

The communicator noted that it is a difficult process for them too, so she asked for prayers for her in these difficult times.

I am praying for you all every day. Please pray for me. Together, we will get through this.

Recently, her daughter Alexa Dellanos shared her concern for her mother, who, to tell herself, is risking her life by staying on television to report.

For her part, Alexa has confirmed that she is respecting the quarantine and continues to delight her followers with daring photos on their social networks.

