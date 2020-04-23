Myrka Dellanos asks Alexa Dellanos nothing in beauty, she boasts it on her Instagram | INSTAGRAM

Myrka Dellanos, journalist and television presenter who has been recognized at the Latin American level for having been for many years the presenter of the famous television program of the Univisión network, Primer Impacto, is also a beautiful woman with an enviable figure.

It was on his Instagram where he wanted to celebrate in a big way with some daring photos.

Through her Instagram posts is where the fans of the television host managed to enjoy beauty in various outfits, as she wanted to celebrate Earth Day by showing various moments from when she was away.

In the photos we can see her wearing a small shorts, blue jeans, a super cute green dress and a white one that she used on one of her visits to the beach. Some of her fans have even commented that she looks like her daughter Alexa’s sister, all thanks to her beauty and youth exposed in the photos.

Myrka Dellanos has demonstrated her professionalism by continuing to work in these times of health alert in the United States and the rest of the world. The communicator has shared that she is devastated and asks for prayers for her.

Dellanos pointed out that they keep communicating about the coronavirus and that the stories tear his heart since they not only communicate but live the situation with the rest of the people.

Her daughter, Alexa, is also a beautiful and talented woman so she has not struggled to conquer social networks, managing to obtain a large audience through her well-worked photographs.

She also wants to succeed as a youtuber, since she has an official channel where she tells her day to day, as well as to show some photographic sessions in which she participates, there she only has few followers compared to her Instagram, something that could increase if she is constant and keep uploading attractive content, which is not difficult for her.

