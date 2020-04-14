Myrka Dellanos She continues her work on television covering the latest in the coronavirus pandemic. The presenter has been in “Red Hot”Giving the latest on the health crisis the world is experiencing today.

Following the indications of the experts, Dellanos now uses a mask to avoid contagion. As you well know, Myrka lives in Miami where there is a strong tropical heat.

In a video from her Instagram Stories, the host says that it has immense heat that barely lets her breathe. Despite Myrka’s heat, he continues to protect himself, as well as his colleagues from Telemundo, to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Myrka Dellanos protects herself from the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/luOD1ShS7x – Cheesemes (@elcheeseme) April 14, 2020

