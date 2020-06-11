Prince Royce has recruited rapper, singer, and songwriter Myke Towers for collaborate on the remix of his bachata hit “Carita de Inocente”, which has remained at number 1 on the Billboard Tropical Airplay list for twelve consecutive weeks and is currently at position # 2 on the Billboard Latin Airplay list.

Collaboration Marks First Time Towers Records Bachata Song, joining Latin music icons Marc Anthony and Shakira, who performed a bachata for the first voice with Royce. The remix was recorded in the midst of quarantine with Towers, Royce and producer D’lesly “Dice” Lora, working from home.

“Carita de Inocente” is the latest single from Royce’s new album “Alter ego” which debuted in February at # 1 on the Billboard charts, “Top Latin Albums”, “Latin Album Sales” and “Tropical Albums” .

In addition, “Alter Ego” has already been certified Double Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America for its high sales in the United States and Puerto Rico. It had the most successful debut week for a Latin album since April 2019 and has been the only debut album # 1 on the Tropical Albums chart this year.

The other songs on the double album that have topped the charts include: “Morir Solo” which “El Clavo”, “adicto” feat. Marc Anthony remained at # 1 on Tropical Airplay for seven consecutive weeks. , her collaboration with Manuel Turizo, “Cúrame”, has been certified 2x Platinum, reached # 5 on the Global YouTube list and remained in the Top 5 of the Global Viral chart on YouTube for seven weeks, reaching position # 3.

Royce recently launched a mask selling initiative to help improve the quality of life for children and families in his hometown of the Bronx, New York. The skins are now available at www.princeroyceshop.com.

All of the artist’s net proceeds will be donated to the Niño de la Caridad Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and improving the quality of life for children in the Bronx, founded by Dominican doctor Denise Nuñez who is a first line treating COVID-19 patients.

About Prince Royce

In the past 10 years, award-winning multi-platinum singer-songwriter Prince Royce has become a true superstar, with 18 number ones on the radio, 22 Billboard Latin Music Awards, 19 Premios Lo Nuestro, 19 Premios Juventud, 7 Latin AMAs and 13 Latin GRAMMY nominations.

The superstar has a massive fan following with nearly 60 million followers on social media and has filled concerts to capacity at many of the most prestigious venues in Latin America and the United States.

In February 2019 Prince Royce made history by becoming the first and only tropical artist to perform at the Houston Rodeo at the NRG Stadium where he drew over 55,000 people to his concert. According to Billboard, he is among the ten Latino artists with the highest number of followers on TikTok.

Some of their collaborations include: Shakira, Chris Brown, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Becky G, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Thalia, Maná, Daddy Yankee, Anitta, Ludacris, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Farruko, and Maluma, among others.

Prince Royce has also begun to gain territory in his acting career and co-starred as Pedro in the Fox Live music broadcast “The Passion” in 2016 and as part of the cast of the hit Hulu series, “East Los High.” In 2018 Royce had a special guest starring role in the Disney television movie “Elena of Avalor: Song of the Sirens,” in which she played the character of Prince Marzel.

On August 9, 2018, he was proclaimed “Prince Royce Day” in New York City by Mayor Bill de Blasio, for his contributions to society and for being an example to follow for youth. He has entered the Bronx Hall of Fame with a street named after him and ran the world-famous New York City Marathon to raise funds and raise awareness about the importance of public school education and kidney disease.

Billboard included his album “I Am The Same” (2013) among the Top 50 Latin Albums of the Decade.