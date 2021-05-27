Pablo Díaz and Javier Dávila in ‘Pasapalabra’. (Photo: Antena 3)

Pablo Díaz, the Pasapalabra contestant who continues to make history on a daily basis, has spoken in a video published by Antena 3 of Javier Dávila, the rival who is making things very difficult for him in the Antena 3 contest and who is going to turn 50 programs .

The Tenerife violinist has been full of praise for the level of his competitor: “I already knew Javier from his previous time at Pasapalabra and from other competitions. As soon as I saw him appear at the door, I already knew that it was going to be a tough few days, and indeed my worst fears were confirmed on the first donut “.

That day, as he recalled, he scored 23 hits because he had no other options. When he thought he could end in a draw, Dávila got 24 and beat him. “I told myself that some programs were coming,” he acknowledged.

“It seems to me that he has a very fine English humor, I like him a lot and he gives a lot of play in the tests prior to the rosco. As the programs have passed, it has been performing better, even when it comes to getting many more seconds. When we go to ‘El rosco’ we are quite evenly matched, so I see him also very strong in those tests ”, he assured.

Díaz finally sent him one last message: “As you know, draws are the things we like the most, but hey, the truth is that we are making it very difficult for each other. Let’s see how the following programs go ”.

Roberto Leal, the presenter of Pasapalabra, has also spoken about Dávila, whom he has defined as “one of the most prepared contestants who has passed through this new stage.”

“He has been studied very well and you can also see that he has studied Pablo, because he knows how to play with him and …

