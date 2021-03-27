“My words”: Emci Rimas and her criticism of the music industry

Hip hop is freedom to Emci Rhymes. The artist from Cali who at 33 years old continues to turn poetry into songs that allow him to find answers to his usual questions: What to do with music? Who listens to it? What to do with anger in the face of corruption in the sector ? How to continue?

Samir Gallego ventures to reflect on all these issues in his new encillo: “My words”. We talk to him.

How was the inspiration process to get to ‘My Words’?

When I was in France last year, I thought a lot about everything that I have had to do to put out a new album. I thought about the good and bad things, especially the economic issues and the inconveniences of the sector to do it, at that moment I stopped to review what I could do, who to hire.

When I returned to Cali, I was doing a retrospective, because I have been a beat maker, I have made music for other artists, so I set myself the task of getting various elements to produce this new album myself.

I wanted the album to be great. Recording it in European studios, for example, however I took on the task of self-management. At the tip of my ear I was creating and that’s how this song came out.

The verses of this song are a mixture of sensations that pass between the questions still unanswered and the possibilities of moving forward. How did the lyrics come about?

I wrote this song in 2017, before Cali Radionics Concert. That year was very stressful and the lyrics were born in part by my colleagues from the artistic sector. I have been fortunate to work with very good people, but it happens that within the same union there is a very bad vibe in terms of collaboration, management and above all, financial investment.

At that time I imagined dropping and distilling anger, because I did not want or want to be with this, with what happens with music, the economic issue and to a certain extent, the attitude of the sector.

I was fortunate to be called to tour Japan shortly before the pandemic, but due to poor financial management I was unable to travel. I was very sad for a while because I wondered who listens to my music, how to continue finding sounds and people who enjoy it? How to move forward?

On many occasions when I was recording, I would look at the foggy window and think, “What do I do and how do I move with what I feel?” Sayco, contracts, not being able to travel to presentations, lack of support, all this overwhelmed me because I had no answers. There the verses of “My Words” were coming out.

[…] It is a song about everything I feel, it has the beauty that I want and the annoyance that I have in front of the industry, the cultural movement in the face of corruption issues among others. It’s wonderful because there are so many little pieces of me.

The letter was also born because he had not written anything for almost a year. In my previous album I had used all the feelings that drowned me like saudade, sadness, loneliness, heartbreak. Then I was better and I didn’t want to hold onto that one more time to write, so I wrote by exercise, because it’s my job, that’s why in the chorus I say “Ink returns to paper.”

Although the process has been mostly self-management, did you have any collaboration?

Of course, I was able to be with several sound engineers and of course several friends like Cristian Salgado among others to whom I entrust my sounds and I await their feedback to know details.

How has the creation process been for Emci during the pandemic?

I was in France part of the pandemic. There I dedicated myself to photography, experimenting, I felt the cold that I had never felt, I observed the light that I had only seen in paintings. All of that was a culture that allowed me to write. So since the pandemic started I started writing, doing instrumentals, I’m even writing right now. I have enough material.

Now, my process is sometimes slow because I am very self-critical of what I write. I am looking for options that I always end up modifying.

What else can we expect from ‘The Travels of Light’?

Lots of poetry, lots of own photography that supports the sounds and details. You will find, at the end of February of this year, many details of nature and of connection with it. The intimacy it represents. I have prepared a song for Cali, which I was doing while enjoying and studying several of my favorite poets.

You will find collaborations with international artists from Japan and France. We even have the first song with Karen Fushumi almost ready. We already have the mix and are reviewing the sounds, once again, with several friends.