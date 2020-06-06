Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona – La Liga | Quality Sport Images / .
The player of the Real Madrid, Toni Kroos, has granted an interview to the media GQ in which has revealed his plans for the future and he has reviewed several episodes of his sports career. The German has 3 years left on his contract in the club and he considers all the options, although he is clear on which of them they would like the most: “When I have my remaining years, I will be 33 years old and all the options: stay here, do something else or retire. my wish is to finish my career here in Madrid “.
Hierarchy and leadership in the field that have earned him to be one of the banners of a Real Madrid winner of 4 of the last 6 Champions. A period player who wants to retire from the team he plays for and who, after doing so, is clear about where he wants to be: “I imagine myself with a job in football, but not as a coach. Especially since I would once again immerse myself in what bothers me most about football: those trips. “
A life of travel and rules that do not match the middle-center and of which he speaks openly: “So many things are imposed on footballers: that I have to sleep in the hotel, when I have to eat and train. I am looking forward to the independence I will have later. “
A football that has changed over the years and from which Kroos feels remote. He does not like what surrounds this sport. He coexists with it in nature despite being contrary to many of the things that live within him: “The news coverage every day is more extreme, there are no nuances, only very good or very badI can live with it quite well and I still express my opinion clearly. However, I understand all the players who measure their words. ” In addition, in the changes that this sport has undergone, it focuses on the transfer market: “Up to 40 and 50 million euros were paid for the transfer of mediocre players. It is what the stars cost in the past, “he says.
A market that believes it will be affected by the pandemic The world is currently suffering: “Large amounts will not be disbursed in the short term … some clubs will have to find new ways to stay competitive. ”
The German speaks: About the situation experienced by COVID and the one experienced in the first months in Spain by the virus: “Nor I have no problem being locked up at home. Fair that’s what I missed the most during the last years because of so many trips: being at home with my family. Still it was a different feeling than one might have at the end of the race because this whole situation was in an ugly context. ”
A few days at home where discovered another sport that has fascinated him: “To keep fit during the time without workouts I asked for a punching bag and gloves. I tested it with the help of an app. At first I thought I could do a little bit more and I passed each level in a few days. I felt good at first. ” A serenity in the confinement that comes from the field of play, explains it this way: “In the field I rarely get nervous. Successes also give you some peace of mind and the awareness that you can’t be affected by too much anymore. ”
A life that the German has developed largely in Spain and from which some customs have begun to stick, others not so much, punctuality is still something that leads to the bottom: “Arriving ten minutes later is the usual punctuality here. When I show up three minutes before a team meeting I am usually the firstIf he did it in Germany, he would be one of the last. “German punctuality and a spirit that is starting to become Spanish. With the idea of finishing his career at Real Madrid, Toni Kroos is still the leader he was when he arrived.