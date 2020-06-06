Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona – La Liga | Quality Sport Images / .

A life of travel and rules that do not match the middle-center and of which he speaks openly: “So many things are imposed on footballers: that I have to sleep in the hotel, when I have to eat and train. I am looking forward to the independence I will have later. “

A football that has changed over the years and from which Kroos feels remote. He does not like what surrounds this sport. He coexists with it in nature despite being contrary to many of the things that live within him: “The news coverage every day is more extreme, there are no nuances, only very good or very badI can live with it quite well and I still express my opinion clearly. However, I understand all the players who measure their words. ” In addition, in the changes that this sport has undergone, it focuses on the transfer market: “Up to 40 and 50 million euros were paid for the transfer of mediocre players. It is what the stars cost in the past, “he says.

The German speaks: About the situation experienced by COVID and the one experienced in the first months in Spain by the virus: “Nor I have no problem being locked up at home. Fair that’s what I missed the most during the last years because of so many trips: being at home with my family. Still it was a different feeling than one might have at the end of the race because this whole situation was in an ugly context. ”

A few days at home where discovered another sport that has fascinated him: “To keep fit during the time without workouts I asked for a punching bag and gloves. I tested it with the help of an app. At first I thought I could do a little bit more and I passed each level in a few days. I felt good at first. ” A serenity in the confinement that comes from the field of play, explains it this way: “In the field I rarely get nervous. Successes also give you some peace of mind and the awareness that you can’t be affected by too much anymore. ”