“My wife has been vaccinated and the benefits are many more”

Paul Married wanted to move this Monday a “peace of mind” message regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine, and has given as an example the case of his wife. “He works in a school and has already been vaccinated,” said the president of the PP, who reiterated that “there are many more benefits than risks.” That is why he has wanted to encourage the population to do it when it is their turn. “I’ll do it when they call me,” added Casado. The leader of the opposition called “calm” versus “chaos” which, in his opinion, “has provoked the Government” around vaccination.

But not only vaccines have been the object of criticism of the Government by the Popular Party. Casado considers that “it is not a question that the opposition does not collaborate”, but that the PP leads, he said, “a year raising a crash plan and rejects it, excludes us and hides the information from us”. On the other hand, the Executive plans to send the recovery plan to Brussels in the next few days to access the EU funds and Casado said that the Spanish do not know “what Sánchez has negotiated with Europe.”

“I have extended my hand to Sanchez and I’ve only gotten no for an answer. That the figures go so bad is his sole responsibility, since he has not wanted to count on anyone “, argued a Pablo Married which, in addition, has already focused on the May 4 elections in the Community of Madrid. On this, he argued that “Everything that Sánchez has done”, according to him, “has been against Madrid”. And he gave examples: “He wants to raise taxes, he has decreed a state of alarm in Madrid when he was doing better, he has attacked the Ifema hospital and now the Zendal is counting. It is an obsession.” But Casado explains that “it does not strain”, because in Madrid what the PP wants to avoid is “radicalism.” Likewise, he assured that it is the left “who wants to confront” the people of Madrid.

The PP leader, yes, made it clear that a victory of his own on 4-M happens by not “dividing the vote” as, he recalled, happened in previous elections. “Whoever the PP governs in Madrid, vote for the PP. Whoever Isabel Díaz Ayuso is president, vote for Isabel Díaz Ayuso“said Casado, in a kind of appeal to the voters of Ciudadanos and Vox. In this sense, the idea of ​​Genoa, he argued, continues to be” the reunification of the center-right. “Casado recalled his idea of Spain Sum, raised in 2019 that finally only materialized in Navarra. Casado recalled that the PP’s hand “was always outstretched” to agree: “We have already been very generous [con Cs y Vox]”.

Cantó’s candidacy is “absolutely correct” for Casado

Precisely, Casado also valued the exclusion through a judicial decision of the candidacy of Toni Cantó on the Ayuso list. The popular leader expressed that Cantó’s inclusion is “absolutely correct” and he has accused the Socialists of “trying to boycott” the PP’s candidacy. Regarding the possible incorporation of the former orange leader to the Madrid government, he has indicated that Ayuso herself will appoint the directors that she “deems appropriate”.

Married has ensured that the PSOE “tried to stop the elections in Madrid” on May 4 and now tries to “boycott” and “stop the presentation of the PP list”. In his understanding, the Socialists cannot speak of the PP making “cheats” after the Electoral Board says that it “uses Moncloa and the state media.”