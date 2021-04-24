My Wi-Fi repeater performs less than I expected, why?

You already have it in your hands, you have bought a Wi-Fi repeater, but you have realized that its performance is far below your expectations. Don’t you understand what is happening? Well, don’t worry, keep reading that we are going to explain it to you in detail.

Before entering the subject it is important clarify some things to avoid doubts. The first thing to keep in mind is that any manufacturer advertises a Wi-Fi repeater talking about maximum speeds, that is, maximum performance peaks that are really only reached under certain conditions. This is perfectly normal, and is a similar approach to that adopted when talking about the maximum autonomy of a laptop or a smartphone, and the maximum performance that certain components can achieve if we meet certain conditions.

However, in a realistic and normal use scenario, the top speed of a Wi-Fi repeater will be less than this maximum value, and this does not have to be negative since, in the end, the important thing is that said speed is sufficient to guarantee a good user experience, and that the signal is stable and that it does not give us problems.

Why is my Wi-Fi repeater performing less than I expected?

We have already anticipated, in part, the explanation, because the values ​​that you took as a reference represented a maximum that is only possible in very specific situations, and this generated some expectations unrealistic.

Well, why is peak performance so far from actual performance? Well, it is very simple, any Wi-Fi network has a specific performance that It depends on many factors:

The standard we are using. With Wi-Fi 5 we will enjoy a much higher performance than with Wi-Fi 4, and we will also have less interference.

The distance and obstacles you encounter the Wi-Fi signal on its way to our device. The greater the distance (and obstacles), the lower the speed.

Connected devices and consumption of bandwidth of these.

The maximum speed of our connection (contracted rate) and the quality of the signal, and the intensity, with which the router emits.

Any Wi-Fi repeater has to deal with those four points. It is important to connect the repeater close to the router, specifically in a position where it receives the Wi-Fi signal with good strength, since otherwise you will not be able to repeat it optimally and we will have serious problems.

On the other hand, we must bear in mind that, the further away we are from the Wi-Fi repeater and the more obstacles it must overcome, the lower the speed. If you want to enjoy a higher speed, do not rush the distances too much, use Wi-Fi 5 and take care of the placement of the repeater.

If you need to cover very long distances, or if you want to take your Internet connection to floors located on higher or lower floors (with respect to the one where the router is located), it is best that you opt directly for a PLC with Wi-Fi repeater functions.

