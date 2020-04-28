Editorial: Comics / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Dustin Hansen’s graphic novel called My Video Game Ate My Homework debuted on the official DC Comics website today. This is a new Hansen story that gives a message about the importance of teamwork and how each person’s unique skills help them solve problems.

The My Video Game story Ate My Homework tells the life of a 13-year-old named Dewey Jenkins, who is having trouble learning and who is about to fail his science class.

My Video Game Ate My Homework – available on Amazon Mexico

If Dewey wants to avoid summer school, he will have to pass the subject with a project that his teachers assigned him. In addition, if everything goes well, he and his colleagues can get the prototype of a video game console that stands out for its virtual reality capabilities.

When the console accidentally breaks, Dewey and his friends try to repair it and are transferred to virtual reality. So far, everything sounds fun, but the problem is that Dewey’s important school project is lost in this world. As you imagine, Dewey and his friends will have to overcome puzzles to recover their task and thus escape from the virtual world without failing the year.

Recall that Dustin Hansen before being a writer and illustrator worked for video games like The Sims or Madden NFL, to name a few.

Hansen also published the graphic novels MICROSAURS and GAME ON! VIDEO GAME HISTORY FROM PONG AND PAC-MAN TO MARIO MINECRAFT AND MORE. Now he surprises us with My Video Game Ate My Homework, which he illustrates with his classic caricature animation and where he represents the author’s suffering during his adolescence due to dyslexia.

The price of this novel is $ 9.99 USD ($ 159.20 MXN) and you can buy it in Amazon Mexico in digital format. Also, you can check a preview of the novel here.

Tell us, will you believe the excuse that a video game ate someone’s homework?

