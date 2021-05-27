“My ultimate goal is to coach Chelsea”

05/26/2021 at 8:46 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Former Chelsea player, John terry, has recognized that his biggest dream is to direct the London club for The Times: “My ambition is very clear. There is an end goal for me and that is to coach Chelsea. My team will be very organized, prepared and with four defenses “.

The Briton, who He is currently Dean Smith’s assistant at Aston Villa, He acknowledged that he is happy in Birmingham and would not leave the club unless a great offer came: “I need something special to get out of here. I have one more year left in Villa and I’m in a privileged position because I’m not in a hurry. I want to be number one, but I’ll get there at some point”.

The former captain of the English team continues in training as a coach and already has been polled by various teams such as Bournemouth, Crystal Palace or Sheffield United. The defender assured that the only club he would not go to would be Tottenham: “Spurs is the only one who wouldn’t drink. Never. I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t be welcome at West Ham either.”.

Historical player of the blues

John Terry is the third player who has worn the Chelsea shirt the most times: 717 appearances in which he has conquered five Premier League, five FA Cup and one Champions League. The historic Premier League defender is looking to close the circle by coaching Chelsea, as Frank Lampard did recently.

The current Chelsea, coached by Thomas Tuchel, He faces a new Champions League final in which he will face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. After failing to beat Leicester in the FA Cup final and secure their participation in the 2021/22 Champions League, the blues seek to become the best team in Europe.