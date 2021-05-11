My TV P1, the new Xiaomi televisions arrive in Spain | Technology

The Xiaomi Mi TV P1 series arrives in Spain. The new Xiaomi televisions will be available with a screen size between 32 and 55 inches, and these are their features and price.

Xiaomi today held the launch event in Spain for two members of the Mi 11 family, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 11i, which had not yet arrived in our country. The Chinese company has taken advantage of the appointment to announce the landing of its new televisions, the Xiaomi Mi TV P1 series, which will go on sale in a few days with very adjusted prices.

The Mi TV P1 family will be available in four screen sizes: 32, 43, 50 and 55 inches. The 32-inch model has somewhat more restrained features, while the others share the same specifications.

At the design level, the new Xiaomi TVs present a clean and minimalist appearance. All of them have an unlimited bezel-less screen with the power button located at the bottom and a double base stand.

The 32-inch model has a UHD resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels, while the others are 4K UHD of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. Except for the youngest of the family, the others offer support for HDR content, specifically Dolby Vision, HDR10 + and HLG.

Under the hood of the 43, 50 and 55-inch models we find the SoC MediaTek MT9611, consisting of 4 ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.5 GHz and an ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU. The chipset is accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

When it comes to sound, the older brothers of the Mi TV P1 series come with two 10 W speakers, while in the 32-inch model the power of the speakers is 5 W. They all offer support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

The operating system is Android TV 10 (Android TV 9 in the 32-inch model), so the new Xiaomi Smart TVs benefit from all the advantages of the Google TV operating system. On the remote control there is a dedicated button for Google Assistant and you have the possibility to control your device using voice commands.

Xiaomi televisions have arrived in our country with a range of products focused on the low and mid-range of TVs. Do you want to find out if it is really worth buying one of these TVs and what should you take into account?

What’s more, comes with Chromecast and Miracast built in so that you can reproduce the contents of the screen of your mobile or your tablet with total ease.

In the following table you can see the specifications of the new Xiaomi Mi TV P1 televisions:

Specifications Mi TV P1 32 “MI TV P1 43” MI TV P1 50 “MI TV P1 55” Screen size 32 “43” 50 “55” Resolution UHD 1366×768 px 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 px 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 px 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 px Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR No Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HLG Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HLG Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HLG Processor MSD6683BQHA-8-0BJA MediaTek MT9611IAAT / BAZA MediaTek MT9611IAAT / BAZA MediaTek MT9611IAAT / BAZA Graphics processor Mali 470 MP3 Mali G52 MP2 Mali G52 MP2 Mali G52 MP2 RAM 1.5 GB 2 GB 2 GB 2 GB Storage 8 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB Speakers 2 x 5 W | Supports Dolby Audio and DTS-HD 2 x 10 W | Supports Dolby Audio and DTS-HD 2 x 10 W | Supports Dolby Audio and DTS-HD 2 x 10 W | Supports Dolby Audio and DTS-HD Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, HDMI CEC, HDMI 1.4a ARC, HDMI 1.4a UHD, 2 x USB 2.0, AV, CI, Ethernet, 3 headphone jack, 5 mm Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, HDMI 2.0, HDMI 2.1 (eARC, VRR), HDMI-CEC, 2 x USB 2.0, AV, CI, Ethernet, optical digital audio out, headphone jack 3.5 mm Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, HDMI 2.0, HDMI 2.1 (eARC, VRR), HDMI-CEC, 2 x USB 2.0, AV, CI, Ethernet, optical digital audio output, 3.5mm headphones Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, HDMI 2.0, HDMI 2.1 (eARC, VRR), HDMI-CEC, 2 x USB 2.0, AV, CI, Ethernet, optical digital audio output, 3.5 mm headphone jack Android TV 9 operating system Android TV 10 Android TV 10 Android TV 10 Dimensions and weight (without stand) 733 x 80 x 435 mm | 3.9 kg 1117.2 x 83.6 x 652.5 mm | 9.69 kg 1122.7 x 652.9 x 81.3 mm | 10 kg 1234.9 x 724.6 x 89.2 mm | 11.7 kg Price € 279.90 € 449.90 € 599.90 € 649.90

Xiaomi Mi TV P1: price and availability

The new family of Xiaomi televisions will go on sale in Spain from May 20 and can be purchased in the Mi Store, Amazon and El Corte Inglés. This will be the price of the Xiaomi Mi TV P1:

Xiaomi Mi TV P1 32 “: 279.90 euros. Xiaomi Mi TV P1 43 ″: 449.90 euros Xiaomi Mi TV P1 50 ″: 599.90 euros Xiaomi Mi TV P1 55 ″: 649.90 euros