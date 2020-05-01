Angélica is isolated due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, but she still works out. This Friday (1), the presenter trained with her eldest son, Joaquim, in a virtual class with personal trainer Chico Salgado. “And there was a fight with my training partner, Joaquim,” wrote Luciano Huck’s wife on Instagram. In another click, Angélica showed the defined shape. “And here we go! Every day is a day to take care of the mind and body”, he captioned.

Angelica cuts Luciano Huck’s hair in quarantine

In times of social isolation many celebrities are cutting their hair at home or changing their looks without professional help. Luciano and Angélica joined the wave, however, with the guidance of Celso Kamura, who gave instructions to the presenter to make the new cut in her husband. “I got the hang of it! I’m going to become a hairdresser,” said the artist. The couple’s children, Joaquim and Eva, gave their opinion to the father. “The good news is that it’s not too bad up there,” said the firstborn. “It’s kind of bad at the back, it’s good at the front,” said the youngest.

Presenter comments on routine during isolation

In home isolation with her family, Angélica spoke of the experience of needing to stay at home. “Of course we are living in a very tense, very difficult moment, but I think it is also important to share joy, high spirits. So let’s use creativity and discover other things. There are a lot of people doing things that they never did, discovering new skills,” he told ” Gshow “recently. To find a balance, Angélica adapted the routine: “Staying everyone at home like this is already a very new thing, so we are trying to take this on the positive side. The first week was very complicated. Now we have adapted”.

Artist details day to day with her children

Mother of Joaquim, 15, Benício, 12, and Eva, 7, Angélica detailed the activities with the heirs during this period: the blonde created an agenda for her children to continue studying. “They have a school routine: in the morning they have online classes, me and Eva helping too, then we have everyone lunch together and in the afternoon there is a little bit of class, which ends at 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm. their routine, then we invented things to do together. I think everyone is adapting to these news “, he evaluated.

Famous talks about the experience of needing to stay at home

Finally, Angélica pointed out: “Sometimes it is very distressing to see the news and the number of people already really suffering the impact of the coronavirus … This is the reality and we cannot escape it, but I keep thinking that we have to try to get out not the same, but better in this situation, more connected, with the reevaluated values. I think it’s cool to give value to small things, because they are what really matter and we are having the opportunity to see that, that happiness is in the simple things of life”.

(By Patrícia Dias)

