Michael Patrick, an Irish actor and writer, hid this medical condition for three years. Today he laughs remembering those days and his story has become a dramatic comedy

“It was bigger than a can of Coca Cola because they drained 400 milliliters of fluid, but it was shaped like a giant avocado. “

Irish actor and writer Michael Patrick is talking about his testicles. On the left, to be exact.

Imagine a very large avocado. The kind that you find in the supermarket and think: ‘That’s too big. I don’t buy that one because it’s too big and it can’t be good. I prefer the little one. ‘”

Now Michael can laugh, albeit nervously, about that time as a teenager his testicle swelled to a huge size, due to a condition called a hydrocele.

However, the years that he hid the illness from his mother were hard. I was too embarrassed to tell someone and petrified fearing that the huge swelling could be cancer.

Years later, he speaks with pleasure about his testicle to anyone who hears. He also talks about how opening up about his mental and physical health brought him closer to his mother.

Michael’s experiences are the foundation of a BBC Three series called “My left nut”.

Hydrocele

According to the Mayo Clinic in the United States, Hydrocele is an inflammation of the scrotum that occurs when fluid builds up in the thin lining of the testicle.

Hydrocele is more common in baby boys, but it can also appear in adults from infections and trauma. (Photo: .)

Even if is more coma in newborn children and it usually disappears in the first year of life, can also occur in adults due to trauma or infection, according to a specialist consulted by BBC Mundo.

Discomfort may be felt due to the heaviness of the swollen scrotum, but it is usually painless.

It is usually treated through fluid drainage, although beforehand a specialist must rule out if it is not a hernia or a tumor.

But how did Michael feel when he first realized what was happening?

Ashamed

“As the body undergoes many changes at that time, I thought maybe it was normal,” the actor tells BBC Three.

“This way of thinking is also very Irish. Of saying, ‘It will be great, but you don’t need to talk about it. In the end it will fit. ‘”

There was also another reason why he hid his health problem for so long. Her father, who suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, died when Michael was barely eight years old.

Michael Patrick’s illness improved his relationship with his mother. (Photo: Michael Patrick)

“I think it had a lot to do with the fact that my father was gone. Not that I felt uncomfortable talking to my mother … but it was about my testicles. I mean, Even now I feel weird with my mother sitting next to meMichael said.

“You were probably protecting me,” added Pauline, her mother. “It’s more than just a comedy about testicles.”

Michael, screenwriter of the series, agrees that he did not want to worry his mother.

“He had already gone through the experience of seeing one of his loved ones very ill and dying. I’m the biggest kid in the family and you think you have a responsibility to be strong and ‘a man, ‘” Michael explains.

“It seems like a simple comedy about testicles but deep down it’s about a mother and her son accepting the death of her husband and father“Added the actor.

Michael says that one of the best things about leaving his testimony for the series is being able to talk about his father more freely.

Michael Patrick’s father died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. (Photo: Michael Patrick)

“It has been more present in our lives recently, which has been very nice,” says Michael.

Pauline still regrets not noticing the symptoms earlier. “I always thought I knew my son very well. It’s pretty sad that Michael was worried those three years and didn’t notice it, ”said Pauline.

Like Michael, now Pauline laughs about it too.

He remembers the day his son, on his 18th birthday, came downstairs wearing new tight pants.

“I think you had trouble putting those pants on,” he said, laughing.

“In a physical education class, a testicle slipped out of the shortsMichael recalled about another embarrassing moment that happened at his school.

“I tried to hide it, but it came off when we were running fast. A partner was running after me when it had just slipped between my legs. He was horrified and fell. Thank God he didn’t tell anyone. I think he was very traumatized, ”said Michael.

Opening

Michael’s best friends spoke from time to time at school about the swelling in his pants, but discussed it with each other, assuming he was well-endowed.

The protagonists of the comedy are inspired by the story of Michael and his mother. (Photo: BBC Three)

“When I was finally diagnosed, my friends kept saying: Gracias Thank God! We all felt little about you, ‘”Michael confessed.

At present, Michael and his friends have improved their communication on personal issues, like your physical and mental health.

“We talked about things that we weren’t capable of at school. A great moment occurred when I was acting in the theatrical version of this comedy in Belfast, in Northern Ireland, ”says Michael, adding:

“One of them got up saying: he I’ve never mentioned this before, but I had surgery on my penis and now I want to talk about how it affected me. ‘”

Michael claims to feel like “an idiot” for not telling anyone what happened for three years, but all that experience has now improved the relationship with his mother.

“I like to think that we are now closer than we ever were,” he concludes.

