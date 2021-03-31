By Edwin Pérez – Next March 27, UFC 260 will take place, a card whose main fight will be starring the rematch between the heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic, and the challenger Francis Ngannou.

Miocic and Ngannou met for the first time at UFC 220 in January 2018, a fight in which Miocic nullified Ngannou’s knockout power by resorting to his superiority on the fighting ground. In the end, Miocic was declared the winner in what was a clear unanimous decision.

However, Ngannou managed to get a second chance against Miocic thanks to a colossal 4-win streak via KO / TKO, and there are many who expect him to be able to knock out the reigning 265-pound champion.

That said, Miocic delivered some statements in a recent installment of the UFC Countdown, where he showed all the confidence he feels before the rematch. Miocic is sure that he will win again with ease over the Cameroonian (via BJPenn.com):

“Francis has improved a lot since the first time he fought me, but styles make fights, and unfortunately, my style is not good for him. I’m going to come out being (the champion) ”.

Note: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 not only draws attention because of the possibility of seeing Ngannou giving us another beastly knockout like any of the previous ones, but because the winner of this rematch will surely have to defend the heavyweight belt against the former light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones.

