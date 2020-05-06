Michelle speaks openly of the internal struggle that she experienced during her husband’s two presidencies when the media and the public began to attack her for her way of dressing, criticizing her speeches questioning whether she wanted her country or not, being forced to conform to the circumstances without being able to really say what he was thinking, preparing corset speeches in advance and reading from telepronter. In those early days in the role he used the wardrobe as his personal tool to say what he could not, and unknowingly helped him to pave the way for his own voice. Clothing was part of his message of independence.

"It is difficult to get up every day and maintain that level of perfection that was demanded of me and Barack as the first black president and first lady" he confesses on camera, while speaking of the racism that still persists in in their country and how they themselves had to face it on several occasions with death threats and shots fired at the White House. "I hoped that people were more prepared for us than they were," he confesses whiles asks citizens to open their eyes, to be aware of the prevailing racism that continues to be present among those who rejected the idea of ​​a black family running the White House. "It is the America we live in," he says as he reminds the world: "I am the former first lady of the United States but also a descendant of slaves."

And while empathy is present at the time, he later launches a direct pull on Donald Trump's policy that contradicts that first message, but shows Michelle's convictions own above all things: "When you are President of the United States, words matter. You can start wars, destroy economies. There is too much power at stake to be so careless. And so we operated. " He doesn't name Donald Trump but the connection is obvious. "Let's ask ourselves who we are as a nation," he asks his audience. "I remain hopeful that people want something better, if not for themselves for the next generation. And that's my basic joy. "

She was the first lady who made the stewards of the House Blanca stopped wearing tuxes because she did not want her daughters to believe that people of color and Latino – workers in the political mansion – should serve people in power dressed in etiquette. She also made the servants not make their daughters' beds or they ordered behind them, so that their daughters did not grow up for life believing that other people should take care of them. She talks about the day she met her husband, a love story between apprentice (he) and mentor (she) who in a month was already loving idyll. "He was a tsunami that came after me and I did not want to be an appendix of his dreams" he says about the moment he decided to leave the law firm and join his cause. He even talks about the time they went to therapy of pa he grills, further discovering his own freedom, learning that his happiness did not depend on him.