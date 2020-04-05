Willian Borgesplaymaker Chelsea, ends his stage in the English team. “It’s finished. Everyone knows that my contract ends in a few months and renewal is difficult.«, Stated the program Expediente Futebol.

«Chelsea proposes to extend it for two more years and I ask that there be three. We are not talking anymore, there is no negotiation, “added a footballer who is in the orbit of several teams, including Barcelona.

With this situation, Willian ends his contract and will become a free player in the coming weeks. “I will be able to negotiate with any team”, added the player, who will be one of the great opportunities in the market at 31 years old.

The versatile footballer has not only sparked Barcelona’s interest, Other clubs like PSG are also very aware of their situation. Without a doubt, different teams will fight to be done at zero cost with their signing during the market.