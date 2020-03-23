“My sources are very close”

Going through a breakup is not easy at all when you have had a relationship of several years. That is what is happening to Gonzalo Montoya with Susana Molina. The Sevillian has admitted on more than one occasion what it is costing him to turn the page, while his ex-girlfriend seems to have already remade his life with someone else. For weeks, Several rumors have come out of a possible relationship between the influencer and Cepeda, something that Montoya does not wear well. The former contestant on ‘The island of temptations’ has come to argue with the triumph on social networks and a few days ago he dedicated a video to him, in which he made it clear that he did not like Molina.

Emma García and Gonzalo Montoya in ‘Viva la vida’

The couple has not confirmed it at any time, but the rumors sound louder and louder and the ‘Viva la vida’ program accessed some images in which, supposedly, the couple is seen having a quiet dinner in a restaurant. Now, Susana Molina’s ex-boyfriend has confirmed the relationship between the singer and her on the March 22 show on ‘Viva la vida’. The collaborator of the space entered by video call and admitted to having sources that assure that Molina and Cepeda maintain more than just a friendship: “Because of the sources I have, which are very close, they do have a relationship and I hope they are super happy”, affirmed the Sevillian.

The attacks on Cepeda in his mtmad video

In the last video that Gonzalo Montoya published on the Mediaset video platform, he explained how he felt about the rumors of the alleged relationship between Molina and Cepeda: “I am fighting to be happy, which I think I deserve, that people are so heavy and harmful to scrub me that they are with Cepeda, I do not care. She can be happy with whoever she wants, “said the big brother.

However, Montoya made it clear at all times that he does not like a little hair for his ex-partner: “What do I not like Cepeda for her? You are right. What does not please me because I am more handsome than him? That this guy is famous for the girls he’s with? He has been with Aitana, Susana, who are mega women … And not because of how bad he sings. It seems that he is cleaning up his image a little, but hey … Everyone can be famous how they decide, “the Sevillian criticized harshly.” I think Susana could be with someone better. It is that it sings fatal … “, sentenced the ex-participant of ‘The island of temptations’.

