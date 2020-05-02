A woman in Argentina wrote to the authorities to support the release of his son’s murderer from prison amid the pandemic of coronavirus, recognizing that asthma puts the prisoner at risk.

Prisoners rebelled in Villa Devoto prison in Buenos Aires after a covid-19 case

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

In February, Silvia Ontivero had contacted the magistrates, asking that the killer’s request for parole be rejected. However, she said the current crisis has made her think again.

“I was angry. I was hateful. But I never wished he would die,” she wrote in an open letter.

Recently, the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, endorsed a plan to protect prisoners from the pandemic by transferring them to house arrest where possible.

There were riots in prisons across the Argentina in recent weeks, amid fears that the virus could spread quickly into overcrowded and poorly sanitized spaces.

The president’s decision has caused controversy, with some fearing that justice will be disrupted, while others insist that the releases should be broader.

The son of Silvia Ontivero, Alejo Hunau, was murdered in the Andean city of Mendoza in 2004.

Diego Arduino was sentenced to 16 years for the crime.

At a hearing on Tuesday, the judge Mariana Gardey said that Arduino was one of 400 prisoners in the region of Mendoza considered at risk for suffering from health problems that leave them vulnerable.

In an open letter released to the local press, Ontivero he said he thought hard and decided to support the idea of ​​house arrest.

“We are talking about something different now. A pandemic. There is overcrowding in prisons and I can imagine the fear that people inside are feeling,” she wrote.

She also told the TN broadcaster’s website that keeping him in prison would be the equivalent of “a death sentence”, something she has always been opposed to.

Ontivero was a political prisoner for seven years during the country’s military dictatorship, which lasted from 1976 until 1983.

She said earlier that incarcerating her son’s executioner gave her time to reflect, and she wanted to make sure that Arduino she would have enough time to do the same, and become a better man, which is why she opposed an early release.

Her son was a journalist and government advisor to Mendoza. He was killed in his apartment, having been hit by a bottle of wine.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, former president of Chile, called health conditions in Latin American prisons “deplorable” and called for the release of less dangerous prisoners.

Chile and Colombia released thousands of prisoners because of the pandemic. Last week, the Senate of Mexico approved an initiative to take similar measures.

El SalvadorHowever, it took a hard line approach, saying that convicted gang members are taking advantage of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, there was more controversy in the Argentina, after Carlos Capdevila, a doctor convicted of crimes against humanity, was listed among those entitled to house arrest.

A judge said the 70-year-old prisoner, who worked at the notorious detention center during the dictatorship, was at risk of Covid-19 because of “high blood pressure, prostate cancer and motor difficulties”.

