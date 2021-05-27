My songs tell bits of my life: Yatra – El Sol de México

Sebastián Yatra announces that for his next album he will include pop rock without leaving the urban and reggaeton, sounds that have given him important triumphs with the single Couple of the Year duet with Myke Towers that reached seven million 428 thousand reproductions on Spotify.

The Colombian singer continues to fulfill his dreams in the field of music, acting and as a businessman. He is currently waiting for celebrities such as Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martín to give him the green light to make a world tour, whose feat of achieving it, “has me waiting both in emotion and in nerves,” I wish this would already happen. .

In an interview with The Sun of Mexico comments on his musical evolution. “It’s nice because each song that I listen to throughout my career tells a bit of my life and goes with the experiences of different people and moments where I was up or down. It is very gratifying to listen to them, watch videos and feel that we have built a career. They are not only songs that are detached, but are part of my life, “he describes.

And, he confirms that a year and a half after the pandemic he is in the preparations for his new album. “I am experimenting a lot with rock and pop rock, I still don’t know if it will be part of my next album. I’m writing a lot of rock. Let’s see what happens with that. And I am in strange things with the guitar, now I hope to play in my shows with more instruments ”.

Yatra at the round table with the various media talks about his experience in the art of acting by the hand of the Mexican director and producer Manolo Caro, in the series Once upon a time… But no longer.

“I have a crush on acting, I couldn’t be happier. It was the best of having worked under Manolo’s orders. The story is incredible and he is a good human being in Spain everyone knows him.

“At the time of work we were serious, responsible and punctual. He believes in me in this lead role on the show and I appreciate it. He could have given it to other people, but he gave it to me and I thank him with all my heart.

“When I signed the contract I sent him a thank you message that I even wrote ‘I love you…’ When I realized my daring, I tried to erase it, but he had already read it. And, well, he never answered that message. What a shame! Well, the story is turning out well, it’s original, it’s musical for Netflix ”, he highlights.

Almost a month after the people of Colombia came into conflict with the government over the tax changes, he referred to the issue:

“I believe that all Colombians who truly love our country and from the bottom of my heart hope that the differences that we have in Colombia will be solved and the decisions that are made will always be in favor of the people, the economy and the opportunities of a country.

“First we have to solve what is happening and the problems in the house are solved at home as a people and the government has to agree, so that together we can really work day by day. It hurts me a lot, I am hopeful that we can move forward ”.

And yet; says in a lamenting tone that: “music does not help to solve the conflicts in Colombia, but it does help in the day-to-day life of people to overcome adversity, but music is not the salvation of situations such as that are happening in Colombia or other nations in problems of violence and weapons.

“I wish music were salvation. That is much bigger, more serious to solve and complicated than with good intentions because there are many people who put their own interests above the interests of the country, of the people. So whoever has good intentions are not enough. Together as Latinos and the country we must unite to move forward. We have a lot of potential and we have been carrying things for years. “