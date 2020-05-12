The future of Gonzalo Higuain is one of the big questions at Juventus. The striker is in Argentina and in recent days there has been speculation that he may not want to play in Italy again.

04/27/2020

Act at 14:29

CEST

Sport.es

This has been explained in some Italian media, which explained the striker’s alleged desire to end his stage in Serie A and his desire to return to play in his country, where he made a name for himself in River before signing for Real. Madrid.

But the footballer’s father, Jorge Higuain, wanted to deny all this information, underlining Gonzalo’s intention to fulfill his contract with Juventus, which ends in the summer of 2021.

“It is not true all that is saying about my son. Gonzalo will stay at Juventus because he still has a year and a half contract. He will respect his agreement,” he stressed.

A contractual situation that leaves Juventus in a complicated scenario, since the player could leave the entity for free. Jorge Higuain He recalled that once the link with Juve ends, his son can take the path he wants. “Once his contract is fulfilled, Gonzalo will have the opportunity to choose and make the decision he prefers.”

.