“My son chose to live with me, people wonder why”

Antonio David Flores has spoken this Friday about the controversy with his ex-wife Rocío Carrasco, daughter of Rocío Jurado and Pedro Carrasco. He has done it in front of his home in Malaga, in statements collected by the Telecinco network program Ya es noon.

The former Civil Guard launched a question on the air before the media professionals: “David (his son) he chose to live with me when he was 17 years old, people wonder why. “

“I am fine, with a clear conscience because in the end, those who are in my house are my two children … I am calm, I am happy, I have them in my house, I enjoy them and that’s the biggest reward, there is no more, “said Antonio David.

Rocío Carrasco’s ex-husband also spoke about the participation of his wife, Olga Moreno, in the reality show Survivors. “I don’t think it suits her to be linked with me, “he said.

“I saw her very well, I hope she has a good contest and that she is treated as a contestant and she is not linked to me because at this moment in which I am because they have placed me thereI think talking about her would be detrimental to her … I prefer not to talk, that people know her as a contestant and value her as she is, “he said.

Asked about Rocío Carrasco’s words about her son’s broken arm when he was a baby, Antoni David said: “I prefer not to talk about it, my son was small and I prefer not to talk about that subject, his mother is here to talk about it, let her tell what she has to say. “