“My situation is not ideal for anyone”

04/25/2021 at 5:08 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Spanish pivot Marc Gasol believes that his situation in the Los Angeles Lakers, where he has been enjoying a few minutes lately, “is not ideal for anyone & rdquor;, although it will always try to be “ready & rdquor; by when the coach Frank Vogel decides to have him, as in the defeat this morning against the Dallas Mavericks (108-93).

“Being in this situation and not playing in a few games nobody likes, but it is what the coach wants and we will do what we have to do & rdquor ;, said in statements by Time of Game (COPE).

“The days that you are not planning to play are not ideal, as a player you always want to know when and how much you are going to play & rdquor ;, said Sant Boi.

18 minutes against Dallas

In the game against Dallas, Andre Drummond started again and the Catalan center only had 18 minutes. “It is a decision of the coaches. The coach can tell you just before the game, you never know “

“As a player you always have to be ready, do the same things you usually do and prepare yourself if you are going to play a lot, but sometimes it doesn’t happen that way. Don’t ask me, I only work here & rdquor ;, joked the one from Sant Boi.

“It is what it is, but I am happy that the coach let me play today. Once you receive a couple of balls and get into the rhythm of the game and the adrenaline shoots up, you’re better. The conditioning is what it is, you try to do passive exercises to move it around a bit, but there’s not much to do & rdquor ;, he assured.