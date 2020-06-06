My self from the past, the one that believed in a man afraid to love. | Special movie “Eat, Pray, Love”

My self from the past, the one that believed in a man afraid to love, Today I tell you not to lose faith, that love With everything and that ended in pieces it was not a mistake. Yes, I know that it hurts you not to have formed the family you dreamed of, but sometimes it is better to stay away from who could hurt us even more, it was always a possibility.

And it was that with the naked eye he did not see himself coming, he was a dream, but in the heart nested so many personal battles that he did not want to face who lived in eternal fear, afraid of loving and being hurt again, of being betrayed, of feeling fragile and never got over it, it was he who could not close the past.

I know you fought, I know you did your best to make it understood that he was fine, that nobody was chasing him anymore, that it was not in your mind to leave him, but also I celebrate that you learned that in a couple relationship one cannot do the work of two. The irony was that the one who was afraid of being abandoned was the one who left.

That is the least, on this trip you discovered how much you could love and also that your biggest fears were not as bad as you thoughtThey even taught you your true outside and value, you learned that your life is what you want it to be and it does not depend on the company you have, but on you.

And yes, better times will come

Sometimes what hurts us is not that the other leaves, but know that everything we dreamed of couldn’t be even though it seemed to be closer, it hurts us to fail, it hurts us to owe those who trusted in that relationship, it hurts us to question us, but only we know what happened in our hearts, don’t we?

You do not need to explain why you recover, much less what you choose to be happy. That man afraid to love is only one and no, not all are the same, precisely because you learn to look for something else, to trust in the different in order to obtain another result.

My self from the past, the one that believed in a man afraid to love. Special movie “Eat, Pray, Love”

You also learn that you don’t need another person to be happy, You do not need another to protect you, although of course it is more comfortable, you can achieve everything you set out to do and more if you give yourself the opportunity to believe it, make an effort and continue. Yes, life has chaos but from your worst moments the brightest also arise.

To my self from the past I say: your future will be better.

Visit our YouTube channel