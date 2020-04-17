The economic crisis that has unleashed the Coronavirus pandemic in the world affects the most vulnerable families In Mexico, for this reason, the head of the government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced a series of supports to face the contingency.

This Thursday afternoon he explained that the first thing that will be done is the application of extra help to students beneficiaries of My scholarship to start, a program of scholarships aimed at CDMX students.

The amount normally granted to children enrolled in said program and who attend kindergarten, primary and secondary in public schools, is 300 pesos a month; Nevertheless, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the Sheinbaum government it raised that amount to 833 pesos in April.

Nevertheless, the head of government announced that the same support that was given last month, to around one million 200 thousand children from preschool to secondary school, it will also be deposited in the My Scholarship to Start card during the first days of May.

“We are going to increase the Mi Beca para Empezar program one more month from May 1, with the additional 500 pesos we gave in April, they will also be given on May 1 or 2. The support we gave of 500 pesos per additional boy and girl in the past month, we will also give in May, ”he explained.

The capital’s president stressed that also It will support 1,500 pesos to 33,000 people who have lost their jobs. The aid will be for two months and invited those affected to enter the page of the Ministry of Labor and employment promotion.

He also stressed that support is provided for non-salaried people registered with the Ministry of Labor, such as: organ grinders, mariachis, street artists or lottery vendors.

Said support will be added to the 50,000 credits without interest rate that were announced for small family businesses. The microcredits of 10,000 pesos, with 0% interest at 24 months and 4 months To start the first payment, they were revealed by Sheinbaum in late March.

For this, the interested of small and medium businesses (SMEs) had to register through the Internet, in the microsite of the Social Development Fund (Fondeso).

On April 4, Sheinbaum surprised citizens with his decision to donate part of his salary to alleviate the health crisis in hospitals in the country.

“In support of the effort that the citizens are making, the Ministry of Health, all the doctors, nurses, male and female doctors, all the health workers, I have made the decision to donate two months of my salary,” he announced during a video conference.

“It will be the month of April and May in full, in support of the city’s attention to the COVID-19. There are many people who are making a great effort in the city. We understand this effort and we appreciate it, and in solidarity we are also contributing, ”he added.

He revealed that there will be four fifteen 39,182 pesos, that is, a contribution of 156,728 pesos in total.

In addition, he invited other officials to join the action and in order to have the capital to hire more medical personnel.

“A city government platform opens on Monday. I am calling on all officials, to all the trusted public servants to contribute part of their income for this extraordinary investment that we are making for the hiring of doctors, doctors, nurses, nurses, all the supports that our health workers require ”, he explained.

He asked citizens to stay in their homes, to decrease the contagion curve.

“The only way to deal with the epidemic is to stay home. If you have to go out, do it with a healthy distance and use masks on public transport, “said the president.