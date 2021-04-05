“My role in the Lakers is to help”

04/05/2021 at 6:39 AM CEST

Efe

Marc Gasol assured today, after the clear defeat of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Los Angeles Clippers (104-86), that his role in the purple and gold team is to “help” in whatever is needed at all times. “My role in the team is to help: to help as much as possible,” he said at the post-match press conference. “It will vary game by game. That is my role: to help, contribute and be ready,” he added.

In a very poor performance by the Lakers, Gasol was the barely salvageable of his team. He started as a starting center, due to the absence due to a slight injury to Andre Drummond, and achieved 11 points (4 of 7 in shots, 3 of 3 in triples), 3 rebounds, 2 assists, a block and a steal compared to 4 losses in 18 minutes.

The name of the Spaniard has been one of the most cited in recent days in the Lakers regarding what his position is now in the squad after the Los Angeles team signed Drummond as the starting center, which will lead Gasol to start from the dock.

After the game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday (94-115 for the Lakers), Gasol admitted that the arrival of Drummond and his change of role from starter to reserve is something difficult to assimilate. “You are not Plan A now. You are Plan C, D. You have to accept it because that is your job, but it is not easy. You have to adapt, “he said then.