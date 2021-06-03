“My relationship with the paparazzi has been strained, but I forgive them”

After two weeks without going to El hormiguero for personal reasons, Tamara Falcó sat down again this Thursday at the table of the talk show of the program of Antena 3 with Pablo Motos, Cristina Pardo, Nuria Roca and Juan del Val.

“Tamara, welcome, I’m glad I didn’t fire you …”, the presenter began by saying to Isabel Preysler’s daughter, who replied with a laugh: “Me too! Rumors came to me and I said no, but I ran to Laura –the woman from Motos- to ask her.”

The Valencian said that “it surprises me a lot because I explained it twice and the truth was of no use.” And I ask: “Has the paparazzi thing gone down yet? Because you’ve had quite a few weeks in Toledo”.

“Yes, it has dropped, but it is better not to mention them much because it seems that you summon them … It was complicated because I had my routine and they chased me with cameras, It has been very tense, really, but I forgive you“said Falcó, who added” it is quite selfish because if I do not do it it is more time in purgatory according to my beliefs. “

Isabel Preysler’s participation in ‘Mask Singer’

The presenter also wanted to comment on the participation of his collaborator’s mother in Mask Singer: “We saw it together, but I didn’t know it was her because you never identify your mother with a cute cat. She did great.”.

Tamara Falcó, in ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA

Del Val asked him, “Did you know I was going to be on the show?” Falcó replied: “The question is whether I knew it, and is it possible … or not … He had a great time and he sings very well, at home we have always told him“.

“Even Julio Iglesias told him that he had to go in his choir and if he had gone with him, who knows …”said the gathering, provoking laughter from his fellow group members and the public present in the stands of the program.

Motos asked him if Isabel Preysler usually sings at home: “Yes, she loves music and ABBA likes it a lot – she sang the theme Waterloo in Mask Singer-” The presenter wanted to know who was the person who sang the best at home.

Laughing, he pointed out that “We have some singers at home, but my sister Chábeli is sure that she is the one who sings the best, but to listen to it you would have to invite it. “

Motos was quick and said that “if you do the management, I invite her to come and sing”, but Falcó admitted that “I don’t think he’s coming because now he’s dedicated to making cushions and his role as a singer has passed”.