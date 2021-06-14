My relationship with Ebrard is very good: Sheinbaum

MEXICO CITY.- After President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated that “our adversaries want to put Marcelo -Ebrard- to fight with Claudia -Sheinbaum”, in relation to the New York Times report on the failures in the construction of Line 12 and the accident that killed 26 people, the head of government said that her relationship with Ebrard “is very good.”

My relationship with him is very good, for me this is not a political issue, indeed, it would be mean to make a political issue of this. The truth moves me, justice moves me and the victims of the accident on line 12. What we all want is the truth and the operation of Line 12, but safely, safely (sic) … that’s why I say … where it came from -the report- and all this has to do with other issues, but I will not delve into that, on my side I will never politicize these issues but the truth, justice and the repair of Line 12 “, he assured in videoconference.

In addition, for the second day in a row he denied that information has been leaked since his administration for the preparation of the cover story of the New York Times.

In my government we do not make a policy of leaks to the media, we are not like that, we have to wait for what the company says – regarding the opinion of the accident on Line 12 of the Metro -, I still do not know the document that will be presented by this week, “he said.

And he added “you know me, we have been working together for several years, it has never been the policy of the city government to give notes or information through leaks to the media, we have always told the truth and we have given the information and that is why we have these conferences every day”.

Regarding the accident on line 12 of the Metro that caused the death of 25 adults and a child, the head of government commented “from the first day we raised it: the hiring of a recognized international company to present the opinions, is in honor to the victims, in truth, what must be presented is the opinion of this company, and with the opinion, this assessment can be made known, based on evidence, and on substantive elements that this company reviewed “.

The local government has been in contact with the 26 families, Sheinbaum affirmed: “23 families have been cared for in a comprehensive manner, there has been a repair of the damage and they are being cared for by a public servant -each one-, the other three families In any case, we continue to be in contact with them so that they know that the CDMX government is not going to leave them behind. Attention to the victims is essential. “

