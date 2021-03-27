“My purpose is to be part of Latin music”: Paloma Mami – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

Lying on a bed and taking her cell phone with one hand, Paloma Mami begins the interview with El Sol de México. Her pose, to a certain point of a diva, has nothing to do with the simplicity and accuracy with which she elaborates her answer to each question.

Since her debut in music with the song Not Steady, in 2018, the 21-year-old has built a career surrounded by mysticism and romantic sense, with lyrics in both English and Spanish that she finally manages to achieve with the premiere of her first album. Dalí’s Dreams released this weekend.

“I think fans who have listened to me before will finally be able to understand who I am with this record,” he says calmly. “This is for me the beginning of everything.”

The first thing Paloma talks about is her training as a singer, which emerged almost as a mandate that her head full of ideas began to dictate. “Although it sounds weird, I always felt like I was different. I knew something was going to happen to me. And although I never practiced singing, or being in the studio, I knew there was something, that it had a purpose in the world. But I never thought I could do it so fast. “

That purpose of which she speaks is to bring Latin music to the ears of the world, especially for the Anglo-Saxon public, because although her tradition and culture is Hispanic, she grew up in the neighborhoods of Manhattan, in New York, where she lives with her parents and an older sister.

“My purpose is to be part of Latin music and the change it offers, where no matter what language you speak or what you do, I want people to like music for what it is. If the gringos like it, it is because I am doing it well, fulfilling my purpose. Like when I was shocked to see Chileans sing my songs in English, saying New York idioms that they had never heard before. That means this is going to be something bigger. “

He began his career as part of the Rojo singing program, the color of talent, in Chile. But his professional training began earlier when he was studying art. That was where he had his first contact with Salvador Dalí, who impressed him with the amount of ideas he captured through his paintings.

“Dalí was a person with whom I could relate for many reasons: because they always looked at him strangely, many people did not believe in his vision that it was different, crazy … he did something like from another time. Always at another level. And I loved that since I was little. My dad always took me to exhibitions in New York, so I learned to love his art. ” That is why the singer decided to name her album Sueños de Dalí, because “it is an album that shows my head, the crazy things I think, my strange ideas and everything. I think it’s the perfect way to go out into the world, for it to get to know me and my son, as I say to my album ”.

Dalí’s Dreams includes productions by Taiko, El Guincho, Hit-Boy and TheStereotypes, among others. All the songs were written by Mami.