My priority is sports and we must defend it, says María del Rosario Espinoza

▲ The taekwondo player continues her preparation in Guasave and thanks the samples of solidarity she received in defending the supports received by medalists, athletes, coaches and multidisciplinary groups.Photo Jam Media

Rosalía A. Villanueva

La Jornada newspaper

Friday May 29, 2020, p. a12

Support is never enough, admits taekwondo player María del Rosario Espinoza before the support given by the union to keep the Sports Fund for High Performance (Fodepar), of which she has been a fellow for 15 years with results that place her as the maximum Olympic and World Games medal winner of its kind in Mexico.

One day after the virtual meeting with legislator Mario Delgado, president of the Political Coordination Board in the Chamber of Deputies and a sector that involved medalists from different periods, the president of the Mexican Olympic Committee, Carlos Padilla, two former holders of The National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports, coaches and managers, the Sinaloa is convinced that “things will go well with Fodepar, which has benefited many colleagues and me personally with results.

We all rotate with the same thing and we agree that the Fodepar (rules of operation, transparency, efficiency and accountability) must be modified. Many of my colleagues made proposals. I remain calm with that certainty that we will not lack anything towards the preparation for Tokyo 2020, postponed for the following year, and world competitions for sports that are not part of the Olympic program.

María, who is now in Guasave to continue the training at home that she started in Querétaro due to the coronavirus, thanks the samples of solidarity she received with calls and text messages when giving her position in a letter that went up to the networks last Sunday and It detonated an immense and pleasant surprise, given the uncertainty it had due to the initiative of the Morena deputies to eliminate 44 trusts, including Fodepar.

Two days required to prepare the writing and he did it on his own initiative. No one gave her directions or scolded her, much less a wake up call. Everything came out because I was worried about the environment; “That if they were going to remove the supports, that the Fodepar would not be touched, the Olympic and Paralympic medalists would ask with Daniel (Aceves) and the noise entered me too.

“Many things motivated me; No one in sports said anything less when we are 14 months away from the Olympic and Paralympic Games. (First) came the union of filmmakers Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón and Alejandro González Iñárritu to defend the Fidecine, it was time for us to also raise our voices and continue receiving the trust funds. That encouraged me more, because they know that my priority is sports; I put my shoes on and I know where I am, if they want my opinion in some way, I will be there, says the taekwondoista, who is in her fourth and last Olympic cycle who hopes to round off once she puts her name to the square that Her countrywoman Briseida Acosta won, with which she will face on a date still pending before the Japanese joust of 2021.

