My poor little angel will return with Macaulay Culkin, he will collect more than 3 M Dollars

The famous actor, Macaulay Culkin, will be back in the new production of my poor little angel, although he will receive more than 3 million dollars.

Everything to make a small and short ca, pissing the character that made him famous in the new version of this classic from the 90s that Disney is preparing.

As many know, the actor leads a comfortable life away from the media, however, he abandons that peace to participate in some projects, such as his recent film “Changeland”, where he met his girlfriend today, Brenda Song.

As well as a photographic report made in February for a magazine in which he only appeared, without doing much, however his appearance is considered valuable for its great popularity, all due to this tape.

It seems that this large amount of money that Disney offered was enough to bring him back to the screens, as he will abandon his “retirement” to appear in this remake, even if for a short time.

This time the film will star 11-year-old Archie Yates, who became known for his work on the well-received film Jojo Rabbit and will be the remake of Kevin, a character who made Macaulay a star around the world. in the 90’s.

The new Home Alone film will be directed by Dan Mazer, narrating the story of a bankrupt couple, who will be played by Rob Delaney and Ellie kemper, who will face a child who has robbed them of a great fortune, a product of family inheritance.

It should be remembered that in recent statements the actor Macaulay Culkin revealed that he seeks to be a father with the former Disney star Brenda Song with whom he has had a few years of relationship. Despite some problems he faced during the years away from the cameras, some of them related to various addictions, the mythical actor looks fresh and apparently has resumed the course his life needed.

