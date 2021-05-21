“My plan is to continue at La Real”

05/21/2021 at 9:45 AM CEST

The forward of Real Sociedad, Aleksander Isak, is seen in the txurri-urdin outfit next season. Pretended, among others, by FC Barcelona after his good season at Anoeta, he said in an interview that he feels comfortable in San Sebastián, and sent a message of calm to the fans.

“The followers of the Real have to be calm. I am. My goal is to finish the season in the best way, there is one game left and I said I feel good here, I’m fine. What happens is that nobody knows what will happen in the future. Neither you nor I. I take everything very calmly, “said Isak in an interview in El Diario Vasco, who said that he is seen doing the preseason in the Basque Country after the European Championship. “I have a contract with the Real and that is the plan”.

The Swede also still has some ties with the Borussia Dortmund, his former team, who saved himself an option 30 million buyback at the time of letting the Real go. Even so, he already sees it as the past: “Like the Willem II or the AIK Solna. Now I am in the Real and very comfortable“.

Summoned with Sweden, Isak said he is “really looking forward” to it, although he regretted Zlatan’s absence: “It is a pity that Ibrahimovic is not there for the quality he has and for all that he means for Sweden as a player. His injury was a shame but we are more players and together I hope we do well. “

Isak’s Sweden will face the Spanish team of Luis Enrique, as well as Poland and Slovakia. Isak’s next goal with his team is “the Champions”, without thinking about a possible way out.