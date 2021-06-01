“My parents do not know that I have come to ‘First dates’, when they see me they will insult me ​​or they will throw me from home”

Diners flock to First dates in search of love and, although some are in charge of announcing their presence in the Cuatro program to all their friends, family and social networks to be seen, others do it more incognito.

And that was what happened to Albert this Monday, as he recognized when he arrived at the restaurant that “My parents do not know that I have come here, but when they see me I will tell them that I did it because I wanted to”said the student and model from Barcelona.

“The day the program is broadcast I’ll tell you to watch this channel -by Four-, but I think they will insult me ​​a lot, or they may also throw me out of the house. They will do one of the two, “he assured.

Upon arrival, he found his date, Andrea, at the bar, but after introducing himself, neither of them launched into talking to the other, mainly because the Barcelona man admitted that “he thought he was not my partner in the program”.

“I am a virgin and there was a time that I had sex with a boy and I almost did, but in the end I did not do it because it was not true loveIt was just passion and I wanted something sincere, romantic and true, “the young woman told Carlos Sobera.

Andrea and Albert came to the table to get to know each other a little more, where they talked about their love history and other topics, trying to overcome the shyness that grew in both after meeting.

“Summer in the Sierra de Gata, I don’t know if you know where it is”commented the Extremaduran. “In Sierra Nevada?”, Answered the model, a question that left Andrea dislocated, who corrected him, but the Barcelona player continued without being located.

“Is it in Andalusia?”, he pointed out, but immediately she corrected him: “It is in Extremadura”, but, once again, Albert failed in geography: “I did not know that there were mountains there, I just have little general knowledge”he admitted. Andrea exclaimed: “How can a person not know that?”

Even though in the photo booth Albert did not launch to kiss Andrea as she wanted, Yes, he wanted to have a second date with the Extremaduran because “I have liked him very well.” She, for her part, also wanted to meet again: “I found him a very handsome and friendly boy.”

