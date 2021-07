Fencing

My Olympic Journey: Fighting for a Dream by Malika Khakimova

Achieving a dream is not an easy task. At the age of four, Uzbek Malika Khakimova started practicing all kinds of sports, but none of them made her feel like fencing. At 16, Khakimova left her parents and home to train at a more professional level in pursuit of her big dream: to be the best in her sport.

