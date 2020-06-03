MADRID, Jun 3 (CHANCE) –

In one of the best moments of his life immersed in new professional projects on television, Sonsoles Ónega publishes his latest novel ‘1,000 forbidden kisses’ after several delays due to the Covid-19 crisis.

With many nerves but hoping to live up to what her readers expect from her, Sonsoles acknowledges that she is also new in the presentation of reality shows and that she will lead alongside Jorge Javier Vázquez Telecinco’s new reality show, ‘La Caja Fuerte’.

SONSOLES ÓNEGA ENJOYS THE BEST TIME OF HIS LIFE AT A PROFESSIONAL LEVEL

Sonsoles, how are you?

Very well, finally comes June 2, the day we have been waiting for months for the delay in publishing the novel, but we are finally here with the book already in the bookstores and looking forward to the readers who are with who is now establishing the true literary, personal conversation and everything else that comes with publishing a book.

A day as expected as dreamed.

Yes, the truth is that yes, in addition the release has been delayed, it was scheduled for publication on April 15 and we have been delaying it for obvious reasons, the truth is that the wait has been made to wait, worth the redundancy, but it deserves the pain. Being for this reason you understand it, accept it and that all evils are those.

A title that now makes sense. ‘1000 forbidden kisses’

Totally, I never thought about it when I titled that novel, which talks about a forbidden, interrupted, complicated and difficult love that could become almost a prophetic title, now kisses and hugs are prohibited and I am very kissy and very heavy with the body expression I feel absolutely represented with this title.

A phrase from your novel: ‘A casual encounter, a passion that is reborn and an unspeakable sin’.

Seen in this way it impacts a little but it is true that this story is of a great love interrupted by the circumstances of the characters and is effectively produced through a casual encounter on a stage that I really wanted to portray in a book such as the Gran Vía de Madrid. Now I think that in these times I do not know if the characters had come to recognize each other with a mask, the encounter occurs accidentally as great things sometimes occur, they end up understanding that it is an imposition of fate that they have met again and in the end they also realize that you cannot fight love, when love prevails, everything else does not matter. Both with their circumstances, especially Father Mauro, are capable of overcoming resistance and surrendering to the love story. That is the reading of this novel, love triumphs, triumphs with all its power and all its strength and I can tell you little else.

Writers often use the first person when telling stories. Is there a reflection of reality in the book?

From a narrative point of view it is a third person novel with an omniscient narrator who sees everything. As for your question, I think we all have a first love and in that sense any reader who closes their eyes and thinks about that love will find it. It is true that I do not have any story interrupted like Constanza but there is always a little of us in our characters as creators of them and in any case, Constanza and Father Mauro say things to each other that I would like them to tell me in life, say them too. In any case, if there isn’t much of me in Constanza, I would like to be her at some point in my life. She lives a great love story with all the suffering but it ends well.

What inspired you to make this story? Are you still thinking about the next one?

Literature is a necessity, at least it is for me. When I am involved in a novel, working, I am immensely happy because it is a space in which the characters do what I want and allow you to manipulate reality, it is a space of total freedom. That said, I just finished this one, I am already writing but disorderly and looking for a way to tell what I want to tell, sometimes it is more complicated than having the idea, giving it shape and building the architecture of the novel well, that’s what I’m at.

What have you found in literature?

I would say SALVATION. Literature, the blank page and your creation space is a unique space that probably does not occur in any of my other professional plots where teamwork is done, with pleasure. Literature is a space of freedom, of reflection, a space in which you are more than ever yourself and above all that you can manipulate reality however you want without harming anyone. I am very interested in everything the characters say throughout the novel, that’s why many times in books we say what we don’t say in life.

What has this novel given you?

I think you have to read it because it is a novel in which the characters are reconstructed from their dramas, all of us at some point in our lives have felt fragile, weak and even broken. Through their respective stories, they reconstruct what they were, they are characters that seem to want to run away from their origins, but they realize that this is where their true mainland is. They are very modern characters, the novel is contemporary, it portrays what has happened to us as a society, from the movements of 15M to the present day. I think it is a novel in which the reader will encounter sensations and emotions that can be shared with the characters.

I take another of the phrases ‘Only time dictates and sentences the true epilogues’. In what epilogue is Sonsoles Onega?

I do not know. I am in full construction, the time has not come to build the epilogue, for the moment, you never know. Suddenly you get up one day and say, it’s over. Right now I am at a point and followed wonderful in all facets of my life, with the book, with new projects on TV with great enthusiasm and hoping to live up to all expectations.

There must be something good, the audience is sovereign in every way.

In that you are right, it is true that my literary career has been slow, progressive. The truth is that two novels ago I started to see a tiny gap in bookstores, the literary world is a very competitive space where there are a lot of novelties that are worth reading and making a gap is complicated. I now have the panic of living up to all those who read me before and now find a novel that seduces them enough to continue betting on me as an author.

Approved as a writer and approved as a presenter. What a beautiful time.

Yes, it is true it is years of change, it seems that half a life has passed but it has only been two years since I started doing ‘It is already noon’. Now that the child is reasonably upright, the opportunity comes to make a reality show in Mediaset, which is the best space where it can be done, the entertainment machinery is perfectly oiled and there we go, for all and with all the desire and illusion of learn in a different format. I am ready to learn from the best as a chain and from a fantastic partner such as Jorge Javier Vázquez.

It is a complete turn, it is something new.

And so new. I could not imagine. I would never have imagined everything that has been happening to me in my life, since I was in Cuatro that I did not expect Pedro Piqueras to call me to go to Telecinco until everything that has happened afterwards. The opportunity to make a Magazine and now this, are opportunities that I have been fortunate to receive, I am immensely grateful and I want to bite them with all the enthusiasm and all the desire. If it goes well, great and if not we will fold candles.

You have premiered with the special ‘Survivors’.

Notice I didn’t think about the audience. I care about the audience because it is the result that you have to offer to your company as is logical, whoever says that they do not care I think they lie a little. About Survivors I didn’t even think about it, everything seemed so big to me, a bull with antlers so pointed that I didn’t even think about the data. It went well, then phenomenal. For me it was a super experience, a contact with an immense set, it is the temple of ‘Survivors’ and I had a good time with all my nerves.

How did you feel when you were walking towards the door?

First listen to the alderman saying ‘Orlando opens’ and I said ‘My god of my life’. What I remember is a lump in my throat, the feeling that my voice was not going to come out but in the end it came out and the truth is that there were some magnificent colleagues on the set who made it very easy for me.

When they told you, do you dare to present ‘La Caja Fuerte’ what was your reaction?

I was still reckless because I did not hesitate and my bosses can attest. I said ok, this when it starts. They really told me a little bit before the chain communicated, I hardly even had time to notify my mother and my friends.