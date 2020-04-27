My Nintendo It is the current loyalty program of the Big N, thanks to which we can get some rewards (rarely physical) for having achieved points by completing some objectives or by buying titles from Nintendo platforms. Thus, its European catalog has been updated, and this time a new reward related to Trials of Mana, which has been available since April 24, 2020 on the hybrid console (but also on PS4 and Steam).

My Nintendo Adds Reversible, Printable Cover for Trials of Mana Physical Edition Cover on Nintendo Switch

Give the #TrialsofMana box a different touch with this reversible printable cover, decorated with an alternative illustration! This exclusive #MyNintendo reward is available for 50 Platinum Points. @ ManaGame Redeem now: https://t.co/4auc7K9baS pic.twitter.com/o8zBfvbw58 – Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) April 27, 2020

Trials of Mana It is already available in digital and physical format on Nintendo Switch and, speaking of physical format, now My Nintendo added a new cover for us to print and place on the cover of the game. So, to get hold of it, we have to go to this link and spend 50 platinum points (Which are easily obtained with some missions of My Nintendo) and then we will already have access to the file thanks to which we can download and place it in our physical copy. Without a doubt, it is a great opportunity to change the cover of this classic that now reaches the current platforms with totally renewed mechanics that make it feel like a totally different game, but preserving the essence of the original (which we could not play in the West legally until recently, as part of Collection of Mana).

See also

And you, have you already made a copy, either physical or digital, of Trials of Mana on any of the platforms on which it is available or is not exactly the type of games that catch your attention and that makes you stick to the screens for a few (many) hours?

Source

Related