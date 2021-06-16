06/16/2021 at 4:46 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Wesley Sneijder hung up his boots in 2019, but his soccer adventure is far from over. In an interview with NOS Studio Europa, the former Inter player made a declaration of intent about his new great ambition: to make the leap to the bench.

The legendary Dutch midfielder, who accumulated 134 appearances with the national team, has been ambitious regarding his new desire, ensuring that he has no intention of taking the previous steps to make the leap to a great bench. “I want to direct a first team immediately, I have always liked having responsibilities. I don’t want to go through the lower ranks, or even be second coach. “

With 572 games at the club level behind him, Sneijder’s career in elite football has been as long as it is fruitful. Formed in the lower categories of Ajax, where he ended up playing 180 games with the first team, the Dutch midfielder has gone through great teams such as Galatasaray, Inter, Madrid or Nice before retiring at Al Gharafa. Now, his intention is to extend his successful career on the bench. “My new ambition is to become a coach. It took me two years to make this decision, but now I don’t want to do anything other than lead a team. “

Finally, Sneijder spoke about his references in his future profession. “I have learned a lot from all the coaches I have had throughout my career. However, I think I still have a lot to learn from Mourinho, but I can always knock on your door to ask you. “