“My movie is an anti-Pinocchio”

The director Sandra wollner talks to FOTOGRAMAS of his new movie, 'Of the inconvenience of being born', which he defines as the antithesis of Pinocchio.

“Not being born is undoubtedly the best possible plan, but unfortunately, it is not available to anyone.” They are words that the philosopher EM Cioran wrote in his book ‘The Trouble With Being Born’, a title that he shares with the second feature film of Sandra wollner, translated in Spain as’Of the inconvenience of being born ‘. The Austrian filmmaker takes that idea of ​​forced existence through a futuristic and ghostly story, where an android becomes the recipient of all human frustrations, desires and needs.

“I’ve always thought it’s more of a movie about a ghost than an artificial intelligence machine”, the director tells FOTOGRAMAS during a meeting at the San Sebastian Festival in 2020, where the film was presented within the Zabaltegi-Tabakalera section. Wollner defines his new job as a “anti-Pinocchio”, where the main android does not aim to become a real girl because there is no “conscious mind beyond what it is programmed to do”. With this premise, ‘Del inconvenience of being born’ launches reflections that range from our close (and sometimes unhealthy) relationship with technology to philosophical ideas about the soul and free will.

‘The Trouble with Being Born’

How do you get to this story?

My friend and co-writer Roderick Warich originally came up with the idea. At the time, I was going through some scripts looking for a story about a non-human vessel, not really sure what I was looking for. And finally we developed this concept together and I realized that what interested me the most was this idea of ​​the anti-Pinocchio: not to teach that narrative that we all know of how a robot wants to become a human, but something that is simply an object that others control.

You speak of Pinocchio as inspiration, although there are critics (like Carlos Loureda in FOTOGRAMAS) who have also pointed to Frankenstein …

I understand it, but the truth is that I have never seen the male protagonist of the film as the creator of the android, but of course you can see that reference and in a certain way I identify with it. Because, after all, the bottom line is the same: a projection of our desires, our lust, our anger … But for me, from the beginning, the idea was to make an anti-Pinocchio. We wanted to have this piece of wood without a soul. It does not go anywhere, a soul does not grow, a conscious mind does not develop beyond what it is programmed to do.

It is very different from your previous film, ‘The Impossible Picture’, but I have read that you consider it a kind of sequel. It’s true?

Yes, in a way. I didn’t plan for it to be a sequel of sorts, but there are a lot of similar themes in that story and I only realized it while working on this movie. Again it is a story about ghosts and about memory. I always tried to see my previous movie, ‘The Impossible Picture’, through the idea of ​​visualizing something as a memory. And a critic said something very nice, and very successful, which is that it gave the feeling that the film portrayed how it feels to be programmed. And I found it very correct, because that is precisely what I was thinking about all the time. I see very strong connections, especially in that debate about the difference between memory and programming, if there is any difference.

The visual style of the two films is very different. Are you exploring your style?

Yes, they are different, but there are also certain similarities. With ‘The Impossible Picture’ he went from a very documentary style towards a narrative, while in ‘Del inconveniente de haber Born’ it is basically that structure in reverse: you go from a narrative scenario to increasingly lose the sense of the narrative. But of course I am always experimenting with new formats. I think it wouldn’t make sense to just stick to one style or imaginary, or even one genre. I feel like it always depends on the characters and the story.

Each story demands its own style.

Exactly. And it’s more fun that way! You want to surprise yourself, you don’t want to be the same filmmaker all the time.

Do you think technology will be, or is it already, a container for human traumas, for their frustrations and desires?

I’m quite an optimistic person, you know. (Laughs) But of course, it’s just a mirror, what else can it be? It doesn’t bring out the best or worst in us at all. It is a container, but above all it is a reflection of our ideas, our concept of morality, our concept of love … A reflection of ourselves.

The title of the film refers to the philosopher EM Cioran. How did his ideas for the film influence you?

Look, I used to read Jean-Paul Sartre a lot before, but I never met Cioran in my youth. It’s funny, because first we thought of this title and then we found his book, it was a coincidence. And although I did not study all his work, I identified a lot with what he said, with that feeling of not wanting to be alive, the desire not to be a human, but to be an object. I identified with myself, and I was a perfect fit for this movie.

How do you turn an “object” into a protagonist that viewers care about? Because somehow Elli gets it.

Beyond the emotional, his story makes us question our own free will. It is a mirror for us too: how are we programmed? How are we the recipients of all our thoughts and also the thoughts of those around us? But of course, the real answer to your question is that, in the end, we see her as a human being, even if she is not. So I wanted to find a middle ground between the uncanny valley and human behavior. I wanted her to move like a little girl, to look like it, but to have something unsettling at the same time. This human factor was very important, because it awakens the emotions. I thought that if we felt for that android, the twists of the movie would carry more weight. And that is important when the narrative reaches a certain moment when the action stops, because this object does not care about this narrative in which it is involved.

The voiceover also plays its part in building this empathy for Elli. Was it part of the strategy?

Yes, exactly. It was not planned from the beginning, it is something that we added during the editing phase, because that way we could get rid of the burden of the fictional narrative in the images. In the end, throughout the process you are eliminating more and more, until you end up with this version of what it should be. And I thought the voice-over would be important to give cohesion to everything.

The story, the voiceover … And the makeup. How was the girl’s appearance physically constructed?

We had a silicone mask, which was built on the image of the actress. We found Lena Watson (not her real name) and she was perfect for the movie. She had to wear the mask for an hour and a half every day, and seeing it was the weirdest thing for her. You couldn’t recognize it, the effect was haunting. It was also difficult, because you cannot eat with the mask, it totally prevents you from living a normal life. But he did great. On the other hand, having this mask was very good to preserve his privacy. It is always interesting to work with actors, be they children or adults, and try to somehow mix their own personality with that of the fictional character for the result to be something real, but in this case, I did not want that to happen. It would be very weird. I wanted the actress to be very distant from the character. This mask and the whole process, learning the physical movements… We built and rehearsed everything related to the character so that it was someone completely unreal.

After the connections that you mentioned before between your first two feature films, have you thought of a third that also connects with these ideas?

Totally. I don’t know exactly what it will be, but I can assure you that there will be the idea of ​​a ghost, an entity that has been in these two films and that will be in the third. You can’t get rid of all the ideas you’ve been exploring for years, so it will definitely be connected to this one, consciously or unconsciously.

