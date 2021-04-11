The actress Lucía Bosé did not die of coronavirus, but was sedated “to death” due to the existing health protocols at the dawn of the pandemic for which the elderly “were not the priority,” as his son Miguel Bosé assured this Sunday in an interview on the Lo de Évole program.

“My mother was sedated to death, as it used to be done with the rest of the elderlyIt didn’t matter who it was. They wouldn’t let you take it out, you couldn’t go visit it … “, the singer pointed out in a talk with journalist Jordi Évole, an interview he gave after months of silence and controversy due to his recognized denial of the pandemic.

Far from what was published in his day, Bosé, the Italian actress, has assured that died at the General Hospital of Segovia On March 23 of last year, he did not die of coronavirus.

“My mother did not have coronavirus. My mother he did not die of covid and that has to stop now ”, said the artist, who did not want to specify more details about the true causes of death. “That is another story I don’t want to talk about here because it would be endless and it would bring out tremendously dangerous things for the people who took care of my mother at that time ”, he pointed out.

He was able to say goodbye by phone although “I never thought I was going to lose her, really.” By then, he explained, “they had jumped these absurd WHO protocols“and a video had been published in which” a doctor explained the protocols to follow and what the priorities were. There I counted that older people were not going to be the priority, “he added.

Bosé had not made any statements for several months and away from social networks since August last year, after starring in a chain of controversies over his questionable statements about the coronavirus and his support for the conspiracy theories around the pandemic, “the great lie of the governments”, words that raised blisters in a confined Spain with thousands of deaths.

In the first part of the talk with Évole (Lo de Évole, La Sexta), which took place in Mexico City where the artist resides, Bosé hardly talks about the pandemic. Yes it will, as seen in the preview, in the second part which will air next Sunday.

But it has counted intimate details of your private life, as what happened after the break with his partner for twenty years, the sculptor Nacho Palau, a stressful situation that made him lose his voice completely.

“When you lose your admiration for the person you are with, when everything collapses, in my case due to discretion, responsibility, education too, you hold on; when you hold on, all that is poisoned and when it explodes, it explodes badly and the serious problems. The first big problem I had was my voice. Now I can speak, but I have come to have zero voice, “he confessed.

He has also talked about his “wild” years of “drugs, sex to the beast, tobacco, substances, underworld”That began in the late eighties and lasted for decades. He used up to two grams of cocaine daily, he confessed.

He left it, he explained, overnight and in a radical way. “All the same day and at the same time, walking up some stairs to a stage, I said ‘it’s over.’ The forces that make one make these radical decisions only come from within ”, said the artist, who specified that when he got unhooked his children had already been born, so he had new” responsibilities “to attend to.