Cecilia Romo, known for her work on the Televisa program “Como dice el saying”, as well as on the soap opera “Como tú no hay 2”, tested negative for two tests of Covid-19 to be ruled out after several weeks the condition. This was reported by the daughter of Mexican actress Claudia González Romo Edelman.

Claudia says that for now her mother is recovering from the coma to which she was induced. “It keeps getting better and it no longer has Covid-19. It has already been negative twice in the tests, that is, it has already won the battle against the coronavirus. Thank you for your prayers, messages and positive thoughts. They are working! ”, Shared Claudia on her social networks.

He added that his “mother is day by day recovering more and waking up little by little from the induced coma in which she is. He is already moving his hands, trying to open his eyes. Help me to pray for her and send her messages so that she will wake up soon and wake up strong ».

It was in mid-April that it became known that the actress was in intensive care because of the coronavirus.

“Ceci is still in intensive care and they are doing intermittent ventilation so that she can breathe again by herself,” added Claudia, who defined, in an interview for TV and Novels, her mother’s process as a miracle.

“We are very happy because it has evolved very well. She was saved by a miracle, it is a representation of the strength of the spirit, of the strength of my mother who has managed to beat the Covid-19. They did a second test and she gave a negative, although they performed a tracheostomy and she came out favorably. This they are doing to help her to wake up, to breathe through her own lungs, and to remove the artificial ventilator, “he concluded.