“My mother asked me not to get old on stage”

Music was once again the protagonist of the closing of the week of El hormiguero, which received a visit from Miguel Ríos this Thursday. The singer presented his new album, A long time, the video for his single, Let the nails come out, and the tour.

“Contradicting the request of my mother who told me: Son, don’t get old on stage”stated the guest. “Everything arose from one of my trips to Granada, Antonio Machín was performing and I took her to the concert,” he recalled.

“Machín was already older, but he had a relationship of companionship and solidarity with the young people. We went into the dressing room to greet him and my mother took me by the arm to say: Child, don’t get old on stage“added Ríos.

TOUR ‘A LONG TIME’ by @mrios:

June 19: Marbella

July 1: Valencia

July 4: Madrid

July 16: Alicante

July 18: Barcelona

July 30: Murcia

August 7: Cádiz

November 27: Tarragona

Pablo Motos commented that “you are 77 years old, but: Do you think if you are going to have enough energy or are you going to hold your voice?”. The singer noted that “I have a technique to take care of myself and I hope it does not fail”.

“I don’t know how to ask you this … Does the vanity of the musicians give energy?“, the presenter wanted to know. The singer replied that”the artists are junkies of applauseI don’t think there is anything more rewarding. “

And he assured that “On this tour we will start doing a version of Bye Bye Ríos explaining why I left it and why I am coming back”. Ríos commented with a laugh that “we have managed to make a cool text, but I want people to know that, if you have a voice and hair, you can come back.”

Motos also wanted to know if his guest had really enjoyed the old motto ‘Sex, Drugs and Rock & Roll’, to which the singer explained that “without lying to you much, I would say yes. Sex was mutual, the girls wanted. On drugs, I’ve had a lot of respect for my body, a lot of respect to be well to go sing, which was the most important thing for me “.

