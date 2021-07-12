“My main fear was the heat and I am dealing with it well”

07/11/2021 at 7:12 PM CEST

The Slovenian Tadej Pogacar was satisfied with the way in which he is facing the defense of the yellow jersey of the Tour and assured that he was afraid of these hot days, that he is facing better than he thought.

“Before the Tour, what scared me the most was the heat, I didn’t trust that I could deal with it well. But after this week I realize that I am not uncomfortable. I approach the third week with confidence“said the UAE broker.

“I hope my room tomorrow, on the rest day, has air conditioning,” he joked. Pogacar was pleased to have been able to respond to the attacks of his rivals on the ascent to Beixalis, the last pass of the day. “Today they tried to attack me, but I felt good, unfortunately for them. It was a good day to make me hesitate, but I have responded well to the heat and my team has helped me a lot“he commented.

The leader assured that the Tour “is being tough”, but confirmed that his power data is similar to last year.

He assured that the hardening of the stage by Ineos did not manage to make him feel uncomfortable and pointed out that he regained confidence when he could see his parents on the edge of the gutter. “There were many people, but I have recognized them in the midst of the masses. Every time I see them I forget the pain“, He said.

“The whole peloton is fatigued, even me. We are approaching the last week, everyone loses power. The next few days will be even tougher, but that’s how the grand tours are“, he pointed.